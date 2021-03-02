CAS Announces Nominees for 57th Annual Awards Show

The Cinema Audio Society has announced the nominees for the 57h Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2020 in seven categories, as well as the Outstanding Product Nominations.
“2020 was wrought with unprecedented challenges, yet the nominees of the 57th Annual CAS Awards display a stellar example of quality and creativity that rivals any of our previous years,” said CAS President Karol Urban. “This year’s celebration is a testament to the outstanding technical ingenuity and creative prowess of our sound mixing community. It is with immense admiration and pride that we announce our nominees for the 57th Annual CAS Awards for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing.”
MPSE Golden Reel Awards Nominees Announced.
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
Greyhound
Production Mixer – David Wyman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Richard Kitting
Re-Recording Mixer – Beau Borders CAS
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
Mank
Production Mixer – Drew Kunin
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker
Re-Recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer – Charleen Richards-Steeves
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
News of the World
Production Mixer – John Patrick Pritchett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith
Re-Recording Mixer – William Miller
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – Adam Fil Méndez CAS
Sound of Metal
Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Nicolas Becker
Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht
Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc
ADR Mixer – Carlos Cortez Navarrette
Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Mixer – Thomas Varga CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Julian Slater CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Pemberton
ADR Mixer – Justin W. Walker
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Dialogue & ADR Mixer – Dom Boucher
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake
Re-Recording Mixer – Adrian Rhodes
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Ant Bayman
Onward
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Brad Haehnel
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Soul
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
The Croods: A New Age
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Trolls World Tour
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-Recording Mixer – Scott Millan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Hackner
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS
MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Re-Recording Mixer – Graham Wild
Scoring Mixer – Gareth Cousins CAS
My Octopus Teacher
Re-Recording Mixer – Barry Donnelly
Foley Mixer – Charl Mostert
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King
The Social Dilemma
Production Mixer – Mark A. Crawford
Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer – Mark Venezia
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
Zappa
Production Mixer – Monty Buckles
Re-Recording Mixer – Marty Zub CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lon Bender
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES
American Horror Story: 1984 Ep. 9 Final Girl
Production Mixer – Alex Altman
Re-Recording Mixer – Joe Earle CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Doug Andham CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton
Fargo: Ep. 7 East/West
Production Mixer – J.T. Mueller CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jeffrey Perkins
Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Eckberg
Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson
Lovecraft Country: Ep. 1 Sundown
Production Mixer – Amanda Beggs CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer – Brad Hacknell
ADR Mixer – Miguel Araujo
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
The Queen’s Gambit: Ep. 4 Middle Game
Production Mixer – Roland Winke
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch
Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil
Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester
Watchmen: Ep. 6 This Extraordinary Being
Production Mixer – Doug Axtell
Re-Recording Mixer – Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Carpenter
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer – Antony Zeller CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Better Call Saul: Ep. 8 Bagman
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS
Ozark: Ep. 10 All In
Production Mixer – Filipe Borrero CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Amy Barber
The Crown: S4, Ep. 1 Gold Stick
Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth
Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole
Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Catherine Thomas
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…
Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
Westworld: S3, Ep. 4 The Mother of Exiles
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith A. Rogers CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Benjamin L. Cook
Scoring Mixer – Ramin Djawadi
TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR
Dead to Me: Ep. 201 You Know What You Did
Production Mixer – Steven Michael Morantz CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Sherman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Alexander Gruzdev
ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver
Modern Family: Ep.1118 Finale Part 1
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS
Production Mixer – Srdjan Popovic
Re-Recording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Harman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Peter Bawiec
ADR MIXER – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres CAS
Ted Lasso: Ep. 110 The Hope that Kills You
Production Mixer – David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne
ADR Mixer – Brent Findley
ADR Mixer – Marilyn Morris
Scoring Mixer – George Murphy
Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain
The Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
The Mandalorian: Ep. 205 Chapter 13: The Jedi
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
Beastie Boys Story
Production Mixer – Jacob Feinberg
Production Mixer – William Tzouris
Re-Recording Mixer – Martyn Zub CAS
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You
Production Mixer – Brad Bergbom
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle Arzt
Music Mixer – Bob Clearmountain
Hamilton
Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante
Re-Recording Mixer – Rob Fernandez
Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time Ep. 1
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer – Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer – Dave Lynch
NASA & SpaceX: Journey to The Future
Production Mixer – Erik Clabeaux
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Keeley CAS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
DPA Microphones, Inc.: DPA 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Mic
Lectrosonics, Inc.: DCR822 Dual Channel Digital Audio receiver
Shure Incorporated: Axient AD3
Sound Devices, LLC: CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series
Sound Devices, LLC: Sound Devices Noise Assist
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
Evercast, LLC.: Evercast
Focusrite PLC: RedNet R1
iZotope, Inc.: RX8
The Cargo Cult: Matchbox
Todd-AO: Actors Mobile ADR
Previously announced honorees are George Clooney receiving the CAS Filmmaker Award and Production Sound Mixer William B. Kaplan CAS as CAS Career Achievement Honoree. The Student Recognition Awards winner will also be named.
The Awards will be presented at a sealed envelope virtual event on April 17. On the evening of the Awards the Cinema Audio Society website will be updated in real time as the winners are announced.