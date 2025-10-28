Cinema Audio Society Opens CAS Awards Submissions

The submission window has opened for consideration for the 62nd annual CAS Awards, to be held March 7, 2026.

Los Angeles, CA (October 28, 2025)—The Cinema Audio Society has begun accepting submissions for the 62nd Annual CAS Awards. The event honors outstanding achievements in sound mixing across seven categories, and will be held Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles.

The seven award categories are: Motion Pictures – Live Action, Motion Pictures – Animated, Motion Pictures – Documentary, Non-Theatrical Motion Pictures or Limited Series, Television Series – One Hour, Television Series – Half Hour and Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music – Series or Specials.

The CAS Student Recognition Award, Career Achievement Award and Filmmaker Awards will also be presented. As previously announced, Academy Award-winning filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro (The Shape of Water, Frankenstein) is set to receive the 2026 Filmmaker Award.

While the submission form goes live today at the organization’s website, entry submissions are due back by 5 p.m. PT, Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Two weeks later, nomination ballot voting begins online on Tuesday, December 30, 2025, and concludes at 5 p.m. PT on Wednesday, January 14, 2026.

Following that, the final nominees in each category will be announced Tuesday, January 20, 2026, and final voting will commence Thursday, February 12, 2026, ending on Tuesday, February 24, 2026.