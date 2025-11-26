The race for 2026's top film sound awards is underway as Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season returns with an opening slate of eight films!

Los Angeles, CA (November 26, 2025)—Awards Season 2026 is underway as Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season returns!

In the coming weeks, join us as Mix kicks off Awards Season with an early look at some of the contenders in Best Sound and Best Original Score for the 2026 Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and CAS Awards! Through a series of video presentations and unique panels, we’ll showcase the creative sound and music teams behind the year’s top films.

This year, look forward to our trademark in-depth video panels with:

After The Hunt • Amazon MGM Studios

Bugonia • Focus Features

Frankenstein • Netflix

Hamnet • Focus Features

KPop Demon Hunters • Netflix

One Battle After Another • Warner Bros. Pictures

Superman • Warner Bros. Pictures

Wicked: For Good • Universal Pictures

…and more films will be announced soon!

Who Views The Panels:

Creatives: Independent and facility-based sound editors, mixers and technologists, working with dialog, effects and music.

Technologists: Chief engineers, system integrators and the leading developers in workflow and product development.

Manufacturers: The leading manufacturers in sound for picture technology from leading major and independent Hollywood studios.

