CAS Opens Awards Submissions

59th annual ceremony to honor the best in film and television sound.

Los Angeles, CA (October 20, 2022)—Submissions for the 59th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards are now open on the CAS website. All entries must be received by 5 p.m. PDT on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

Additionally, applications for the 2022 CAS Student Recognition Award are due by 5 p.m. PDT on Friday, November 4, 2022.

The CAS Awards recognize Outstanding Sound Mixing in film and television. The live event returns on Saturday, March 4, 2023, to the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown at the Wilshire Grand Ballroom.

Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin, CAS (Black Panther, Wakanda Forever) will be honored with the CAS Career Achievement Award. This year’s CAS Filmmaker honoree will be announced soon.

59th CAS Awards Timeline

Entry submissions deadline is 5 p.m. PT on Dec. 1, 2022.

Nomination ballot voting begins online on Dec. 20, 2022.

Nomination ballot online voting ends at 5 p.m. PT on Jan. 3, 2023.

Final nominees in each category are announced to the media and online on Jan. 10, 2023.

Nominee listing error and omission corrections deadline is Friday, Jan. 20, 2023.

Final voting runs Feb. 9 to 21, 2023.

The 59th Annual CAS Awards are Saturday, March 4, 2023.

2022 Student Recognition Award (SRA) Timeline

Application forms are available on the CAS website.

Entry submissions are due by 5 p.m. PT, Nov. 4, 2022.

Finalists announced on Nov. 29, 2022.

Winner announced at the 59th CAS Awards on March 4, 2023.

The 59th Annual CAS Awards Entry and Voting Rules and Regulations for Promotions can be found on the CAS website.