L-Acoustics SB10i Subwoofer Delivers Big Low-End from Ultra-Compact Package

Today, L-Acoustics is pleased to announce the launch of its newest addition to the SB lineup, the SB10i. Delivering the same sonic signature of the company’s much larger subs, but from a vastly scaled-down enclosure design, SB10i is not much larger than two side-by-side shoe boxes.

“The L-Acoustics R&D teams took on the challenge of designing a low-frequency enclosure with the industry-recognized L-Acoustics sound in a living room-proportioned enclosure,” says L-Acoustics Product Manager Germain Simon. “Even though it may sound like it defies the laws of physics, our new SB10i is a brilliant realization of that objective. It condenses the full power of an SB Series sub into an incredibly small, efficient package that will fit into any environment where a visually discreet yet high-performance system is desired.”

Equipped with a single 10-inch driver, 27 Hz bandwidth limit, and 124 dB maximum SPL output, the high-powered SB10i measures only 21.3” L x 21.3” W x 6.7” H (540 x 540 x 170 mm) and weighs a mere 33 pounds (15 kg). Sonically corresponding with L Acoustics X4i and 5XT ultra-compact coaxial speakers, the new sub has an elegantly discreet design, and is available in RAL colors, making it a prime choice for high-end residential and commercial environments, and sophisticated hospitality settings, sports luxury boxes, museum installs, and much more.

The SB10i offers flexible and limitless installation possibilities. The integrated “tech face” contains all connectors and mounting points in one unobtrusive panel, so mounting hardware, cables, and connectors can be tastefully hidden, regardless of where or how the SB10i is installed: freestanding on a shelf or tucked away under a couch, chair, or architectural feature.

“There has been increasing demand in the residential and commercial markets for audio systems that give the same experience as being at a dynamic, vivacious live show,’” says Nick Fichte, Global Business Manager for L-Acoustics Creations. “With the launch of the new SB10i, we now have the perfect aesthetically unobtrusive subwoofer that delivers the impactful low-frequency punch that is a hallmark of our renowned festival and touring sound systems. The fact that it’s understated enough to be placed under a chair or a couch will be an unexpected bonus for residential and commercial projects alike.”

SB10i is available for order now, with volume shipments scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2022.

For more information on SB10i, please visit https://www.l-acoustics.com/products/sb10i/, or watch the launch video at https://fb.me/e/2n01ZLGn6.