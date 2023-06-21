Free Plug-In: Nembrini Audio’s Big Stuff Guitar Pedal Emulation

Italy (June 21, 2023)—Taking inspiration from the mainstay Electro Harmonix Big Muff, Italy’s Nembrini Audio has introduced Big Stuff, a free plug-in intended to emulate the iconic guitar fuzzbox.

The original Big Muff (officially called the Big Muff Pi) was introduced in 1970; legend has it that the first models off the line were taken to Manny’s Music Store in New York City, where Jimi Hendrix bought one within a week of their arrival. The pedal went on to appear on classic Pink Floyd albums like The Wall and Animals, and was put into use by acts like Kiss, Santana, Thin Lizzy, Frank Zappa and Ronnie Montrose. The pedal’s sustaining, grinding vibe saw a resurgence of use in the 1990s, as the Big Muff fell into favor with acts like Smashing Pumpkins, NOFX, Bush, Sonic Youth and others.

Nembrini’s Big Stuff plug-in aims to reproduce the sound of the classic pedal, offering three simple controls—volume, sustain and tone. Similar to the original Big Muff pedal, the volume and sustain functions work closely together. The tone button operates as a low-pass filter; isolating and amplifying low-frequency signals while suppressing high-frequency signals

The plug-in is compatible with Intel, Apple Silicon CPU 1GB RAM, MACOS10.9 or newer, Windows 7 or newer and 64-bit DAW.