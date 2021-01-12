Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

How to Network in an Industry in Turmoil

As part of an ongoing, free webinar series, KMD Productions dives into how to keep active with networking opportunities.

By Mix Staff

In an industry in which networking has always played a crucial part in business deals and getting a job, how are we all supposed to network, meet new people and be a part of the community in this virtual world that is now normal?

Join KMD Productions for a talk with three audio insiders who offer tips on how to network and make meaningful connections during this COVID-19 pandemic. Learn how a networking specialist, a vocal coach and a DJ/producer have adapted and what tools and tips they use to stand out in this 2D environment. This 30-minute panel will be followed by a 15-minute Q&A.

The free webinar is part of a KMD Productions series on Industry in Turmoil. It will take place Wednesday, January 13, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. PST

To register, click HERE.

Panelists:

TONY BARAZ is a DJ, Music Producer, Tastemaker, and Music industry veteran with over 20 years in the MI Industry.  He is also a talented musician and multi-instrumentalist who works with artists in every genre, from Stevie Wonder to Biz Markie and everyone in between.

WENDY PARR is a multi-award-winning songwriter, world-renowned holistic artist coach, vocal producer, speaker, educator, and so much more. Her 30+ years in the music industry have given her the skills and influence to be hailed by many as “the artist’s secret weapon”.

MIKE DIAS is a pro audio / consumer electronics professional who writes and speaks about what entertainers can teach executives and why nobody likes networking. Mike is a recognized international authority and renowned public speaker on topics including customer relationship management philosophies, optimizing sales processes and the development and effective marketing of technology.

 

Close