Daystar TV Network Upgrades Audio Facilities

Bedford, TX (April 9, 2025)—Daystar Television Network has upgraded its production studio complex in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with the integration of three Solid State Logic broadcast and live sound console systems.

Installed in Daystar’s Broadcast Audio Control (BAC), an SSL System T platform features a dual S500 frame outfitted with two master sections and three touchscreens with five Fader Tiles, providing access to 80 channel faders. Powered by redundant TE2 Tempest Engines licensed for 800 paths at 48 kHz, the control surface provides two operators with independent control over their respective mixes and duties.

​The principal mixer handles all dialogue and vocal microphones as well as video roll-ins and external remote sources, including a direct feed from Daystar’s studio in Jerusalem, Israel. The secondary mixer, in addition to managing the band instrument sources, handles mix-minus feeds, playback sources and 192 channels of DAW recording and playback. The room handles both broadcast and post-production mixing or remixing. For broadcasts, the BAC System T generates a 5.1 mix along with stereo and mono downmixes, mix-minus dialog, dialog-only and instrument-only feeds.

An SSL Live L550 Plus in Studio Audio Control (SAC) sends more than 60 feeds to various line arrays and nearly two-dozen speaker zones in the 10,000-square-foot main studio, which houses multiple set locations in addition to a band performance area, as well as wedge monitors and wired and wireless IEM and IFB feeds. A second SSL Live 550 Plus on the studio floor manages monitor mixes for the singers and the band, feeding over a dozen IEMs and a 128-channel KLANG immersive mixing system with a combination of direct sources and mix stems.

The SAC L550 Plus has head amp control of all studio-sourced inputs, controlling input gain for both the System T and the L550 Plus monitor console. It also has a 192-channel DAW recording and playback rig for virtual soundcheck purposes that additionally provides a broadcast safety capture. The SAC L550 Plus is coupled to an SSL Live Remote Expander to create an extended control surface with six Fader Tiles (a total of 72 faders) and two touchscreens with a central master section. The Live Remote Expander can be used as an extension of the main SAC console or for remote control of the L550 Plus monitor console, which is integrated with a third 192-input DAW record/playback rig, on the studio floor.