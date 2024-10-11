Iron Mountain, Analogr Team for Asset Valuation, Protection

Iron Mountain Media and Archive Services has partnered with Analogr Authentication to help artists protect their cultural legacy through proper valuation of their assets.

Los Angeles, CA (October 10, 2024)

Artists today struggle with safeguarding against false claims and illegal or unauthorized duplication of their physical assets. The new partnership establishes an end-to-end solution for creators, providing agency for artists to protect their legacies and effectively monetize and preserve their work for future generations.

The end-to-end services provided through this new partnership include both Analogr’s research and documentation services to organize, authenticate and validate the provenance and value of artists’ physical assets, and Iron Mountain Media and Archive Services’ media preservation services, in which the unique video documentation and digital images of the artists’ assets are stored on Iron Mountain’s Smart Vault digital media preservation platform.

Grammy-winning producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis became the first artists to participate in the new collaboration and will release exclusive video documentation of the valuation process of their legacy, spanning across their most historic instruments and recording gear. This marks the first time the producers—known for their collaborations with Michael Jackson, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey, Luther Vandross, George Michael and Gwen Stefani—have engaged in the legacy assets’ valuation process, properly archiving, restoring and preserving key archival moments across their career.

“In over 40 years of working together, we have amassed warehouses filled with instruments, gear and memorabilia,” says Jimmy Jam. “One of our goals has been to future-proof our assets and understand their true value. So, when Iron Mountain Media and Archive Services introduced us to Analogr, we were excited to work with them. Now, our assets are properly covered by special insurance for their true value, and most importantly, our stories associated with our gear and memorabilia are forever secure. When the time comes to sell these items or pass them on to our heirs, we know the history is intact and truthful, and the value is there for the future.”

“Partnering with Analogr, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis has helped us to pioneer an end-to-end solution that allows creators to be in the front seat of protecting their legacy,” says Greg Maratea, director of global client solutions for Iron Mountain Media and Archive Services. “With the support of our proprietary technology Smart Vault, Iron Mountain’s highly secure digital media preservation platform, we’re breathing new life into legacy assets and shielding artists’ legacies by directly working with them to preserve what they find most valuable for generations to come.”