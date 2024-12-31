Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2024, Part 5: The Final Four!

New York, NY (December 31, 2024)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2024, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2024 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers!
Part 1 – Top 20 of 2024 – Numbers 20-17
Part 2 – Top 20 of 2024 – Numbers 16-13
Part 3 – Top 20 of 2024 – Numbers 12-9
Part 4 – Top 20 of 2024 – Numbers 8-5
4. John Coltrane House Awarded $1.75M to Renovate Home Studio, More (1/2/2024)
By Clive Young. The home and private studio of jazz legend John Coltrane were nearly demolished; now a $1.75m grant will bring them back to life.
3. Massive Apple / University of Michigan Tinnitus Study Reveals Findings (5/28/2024)
By Clive Young. More than 160,000 people participated in a new study of tinnitus conducted by University of Michigan and Apple—and now the early results are in.
2. Mixing Depeche Mode’s Memento Mori World Tour (1/16/2024)
By Clive Young. Depeche Mode continues to bring its music to the masses on the year-long Memento Mori tour, with help from Britannia Row.
1. Inside Iron Mountain: It’s Time to Talk About Hard Drives (8/19/2024)
By Steve Harvey. Iron Mountain Media and Archive Services sounds the alarm: Aging tracks created through an all-digital workflow aren’t guaranteed to play back.