Mix’s Top 20 Articles of 2024, Part 5: The Final Four!

As 2024 comes to a close, we're counting down our most popular articles of the year, as chosen by YOU, the readers of Mix!

New York, NY (December 31, 2024)—Join us as we look back at our most popular articles of 2024, according to Google Analytics. The Mix Top 20 of 2024 lists our most-read news stories, reviews, profiles and interviews of the year, so this Top 20 was chosen by YOU, our readers!

By Clive Young. The home and private studio of jazz legend John Coltrane were nearly demolished; now a $1.75m grant will bring them back to life.

By Clive Young. More than 160,000 people participated in a new study of tinnitus conducted by University of Michigan and Apple—and now the early results are in.

By Clive Young. Depeche Mode continues to bring its music to the masses on the year-long Memento Mori tour, with help from Britannia Row.

By Steve Harvey. Iron Mountain Media and Archive Services sounds the alarm: Aging tracks created through an all-digital workflow aren’t guaranteed to play back.

HAPPY NEW YEAR, AND WE’LL SEE YOU THURSDAY WITH MORE PRO AUDIO NEWS!