Iron Mountain Opens First French Preservation Facility

The new Paris operation is the first Iron Mountain facility in France and the company's 17th facility globally.

Paris, France (March 20, 2023)—Iron Mountain Entertainment Services (IMES) has announced the opening of their new facility in Paris, the company’s first preservation facility in France.

With facilities in the U.S, Canada, the U.K. and Ireland, this marks their 17th global facility, which will provide climate-controlled media storage (including fridge storage and private vaults) and asset preservation services to international media clients.

The new Pantin facility includes climate-controlled storage rooms and private vaults. In addition to physical asset storage, the facility also offers digital solutions ranging from asset digitization and transfer, metadata creation and enrichment, and digital preservation and distribution through their Smart Vault platform.

“We are thrilled to be opening our newest media storage facility in Paris at a time when our entertainment clients are actively mining their content archives for monetization opportunities,” says Hanna Balouka, head of client partnerships, France. “This storage facility is built to world-class sustainability standards and will provide the French market with a much-needed option for premium, secure, climate-controlled media storage. The building features state-of-the-art energy efficiency measures, consistent with the Iron Mountain Entertainment Services commitment to meet ambitious net-zero targets. IMES also offers volume and specialized digitization and digital storage, so now clients’ materials don’t ever have to leave the safety of the IMES environment.”

Trusted by more than 3,500 organizations around the world, a few notable French clients include French broadcast powerhouse Canal+.

The new facility is located at Pantin Logistique at 110, bis Avenue du Général Leclerc – 93500 Pantin Entrepôt N°15, étage 2B.

This story originally appeared on TVTech.com.