Meyer Sound Appoints Sweetwater Sound as New Authorized Dealer

Meyer Sound has appointed Sweetwater Sound of Fort Wayne, Ind., as a new authorized e-tailer for the company’s line of self-powered loudspeakers for music reinforcement and recording applications. As of June 1, a selection of Meyer Sound products will be available through Sweetwater’s website and catalog ordering channels, allowing direct access to a broader market of musicians and audio professionals. “Sweetwater is unique in that it is the only national, internet-based retailer with the high level of in-house expertise required to represent Meyer Sound products and technologies,” says Meyer Sound Senior Vice President John McMahon. “Their sales engineers are not simply order-takers, but rather they are experienced professionals, many of them with extensive backgrounds in sound reinforcement. They know how to match Meyer Sound products to a customer’s requirements.” Speaking on behalf of Sweetwater, Senior Director of Partner Marketing Arend Raby comments: “We are thrilled to align with Meyer Sound. Much like Sweetwater, they have shown a passion for detail, quality and the most rewarding end-user experience. We’re excited to reach new audiences for them and leverage our strategic partnership toward growth for both brands.” Meyer Sound product offerings through Sweetwater will focus on applications for portable sound reinforcement and precision monitoring in mid- to high-level project studios. Several offerings will be in the form of “Power Couple” bundles, with full-range and low-frequency loudspeakers paired in pre-engineered configurations. These configurations are aimed at improving ease of setup for a new consumer base that might be purchasing a Meyer Sound product for the first time. For sound reinforcement, featured products will be the ULTRA-X20 and ULTRA-X40 point source loudspeakers, LINA® line array loudspeakers, 750‑LFC and 900‑LFC low-frequency control elements, and the USW-112P compact subwoofer. For studio applications, Amie monitor loudspeakers and Amie-Sub subwoofers will be offered as scalable systems for stereo, 5.1 and 7.1 surround configurations. In-house financing will be available. All products available through this partnership reinforce Meyer Sound’s commitment to pure, unaltered audio, offering an authentic, honest sound to the end user. “We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Meyer Sound,” says Sweetwater Senior Category Manager for Pro Audio Alex Morales. “Not only are their products superb, but it is also a pleasure working with people as passionate as they are.”

Meyer Sound’s John McMahon notes that the new partnership comes at an auspicious time as the live event industry emerges from the global pandemic. “Both of our companies benefited from the relative strength of music recording and film-video post-production over the past year,” he says, “but now there is a pent-up demand for experiencing live music in person as well as for in-person worship. This will spur demand for new or upgraded sound reinforcement systems among touring musicians, regional sound companies and houses of worship. Our new partnership with Sweetwater fills a gap, for the first time allowing immediate nationwide access to the uncompromising quality and advanced technology inherent in the legacy of Meyer Sound. Given the expansion of Meyer Sound user demand, the company is exploring a new approach to consumer marketing to ensure the audience develops an authentic connection with the brand and the rich heritage that comes with their product.”