Monoprice Opens Kentucky Distribution Center

Hebron, KY (August 30, 2021)—Monoprice will hold a ribbon cutting for its new Hebron, Kentucky distribution center when the new facility officially opens this Wednesday, September 1.

The 165,400-square-foot warehouse will allow Monoprice to store almost four times more products than its previous Kentucky distribution center, ship 70% of Monoprice’s total direct-to-consumer volume, and reduce shipping costs annually by $900,000.

The new distribution center will house over 8,000 of the most in-demand products sold on the company’s website, which is offers straight-to-end-user pro-audio and consumer electronics, as well as electronic cables, home theater equipment, networking and IT gear, 3D printers, mobile solutions and other technology gear.

“A strong distribution strategy is at the foundation of creating a successful e-commerce presence and exceptional customer service,” said Bernard Luthi, CEO of Monoprice. “Our new warehouse in Kentucky will be influential in processing and shipping our orders faster and more efficiently to our Midwest and East Coast consumers. Consumer experience and feedback is at the forefront of our business model, and we strive to ensure that not only are our products top-of-the-line, but our distribution channels are as well.”

Monoprice’s grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony will take place September 1at 10:30 a.m. ET with Boone County Commissioners Cathy Flaig, Charles Kenner and Jesse Brewer, as well as Mark Jones, Director of Distribution at Monoprice, and Larry Jansen, VP of Distribution at Monoprice.