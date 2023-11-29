‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Adds ‘Air’ Audio Team

Los Angeles, CA (November 29, 2023)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Air. The event, taking place Tuesday, December 12, 2023, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Air, presented by Amazon MGM Studios. The panel will include:

Ai-Ling Lee — Sound Designer / Supervising Sound Editor / Re-Recording Mixer

Ai-Ling Lee was born in Singapore where she studied music audio engineering. After two years of mixing and editing commercials and music, she moved to Los Angeles in 1998 to pursue a career in sound design for feature films. Since then, she has worked as a sound designer, re-recording mixer and sound supervisor on a variety of films, including Barbie, Air, JoJo Rabbit, La La Land, Deadpool, Wild, Maze Runner and Buena Vista Social Club. Ai-Ling has worked with directors Greta Gerwig, Ben Affleck, Damien Chazelle, Taika Waititi, Jean-Marc Vallée, Wes Ball, Cameron Crowe, Gus Van Sant and Sam Raimi. She has been nominated for four Academy Awards (for editing and mixing) and two BAFTAs.

Susan Dawes — Supervising Sound Editor

Originally from Athens, Georgia, Dawes earned a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism/Radio TV Film from the University of Georgia and a Masters degree from the film school at Florida State University. She started her career in sound with John Larsen at Twentieth Century Fox, where she worked on films including Moulin Rouge, Catch Me if You Can, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Hidden Figures, Jojo Rabbit, and more. Recent credits include Where the Crawdads Sing, Babylon, and Air.

Andy Nelson — Re-Recording Mixer

Andy Nelson is a British re-recording mixer and sound engineer working in Los Angeles, California. He has won two Academy Awards for Best Sound and has been nominated 24 times, having worked on more than 150 films since 1980. In addition to the Academy Awards, Nelson has won five BAFTA Awards for Best Sound and has been nominated for eight more in the same category. He was awarded the Australian Centenary Medal in the Queen’s 2001 New Year Honours List for his services to Australia society and Australian film production. He is known for his work on Avatar, La La Land, and The Batman. Recent credits include The Fabelmans, Elvis, Air, and Babylon.

Willie D. Burton — Production Sound Mixer

With more than 35 years of sound mixing under his belt, Burton was first nominated for an Oscar in 1978 for The Buddy Holly Story. In 1983, he won the BAFTA (British Academy Film and Television Award) for War Games. He received an Oscar for Best Sound in 1989 for the film, Bird. In 2005, he received The Cinema Audio Society Career Achievement Award. Burton has also received Academy Award nominations for War Games, Altered States, The Shawshank Redemption, The Green Mile and Dreamgirls. He won an Academy Award for Outstanding Sound Mixing for his work on Dreamgirls in 2005.

To catch this panel, as well as panels on The Color Purple, Saltburn, Barbie and American Fiction (plus more to be announced!), register now for the free online event!