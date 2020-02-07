Ford v. Ferrari, Rocketman, JoJo Rabbit, 1917 and Toy Story 4 took home the top film editing awards, when the Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) held their 67th Annual Golden Reel Awards on Sunday night, January 19, in downtown Los Angeles.

Academy Award-nominated producer (Little Women) Amy Pascal presented the 2020 MPSE Filmmaker Award to Marvel Studios executive vice president of production Victoria Alonso (with re-recording mixer Kevin O’Connell and supervising sound editor Steven Ticknor as honorary presenters). The 2020 MPSE Career Achievement Award was presented to Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor Cecelia “Cece” Hall by two-time Academy Award-winning supervising sound editor Stephen H. Flick.

Nominees represent the work of the world’s most talented sound artists and their contributions to the past year’s most outstanding feature film, television, animation, computer entertainment and student productions.

“Sound artists continue to push boundaries for artistry and technical achievement in entertainment sound,” said MPSE president Tom McCarthy. “This year’s nominees represent the best work in sound across films, television, games, documentaries and other media. On behalf of The Motion Picture Sound Editors, I would like to congratulate all the nominees for their outstanding contributions to the art of sound.”

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Music Underscore

JoJo Rabbit; Fox Searchlight Pictures

• Music Editor: Paul Apelgren

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Musical

Rocketman; Paramount Pictures

• Music Editors: Andy Patterson, Cecile Tournesac

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Motion Picture – Dialogue/ADR

1917; Universal Pictures

• Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE

• Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

Ford v Ferrari; Twentieth Century Fox

• Supervising Sound Editor: Donald Sylvester

• Sound Designers: Jay Wilkenson, David Giammarco

• Sound Effects Editor: Eric Norris, MPSE

• Foley Editor: Anna MacKenzie

• Foley Artists: Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE, Andy Malcolm, Goro Koyama

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

3 Below “Tales of Arcadia”; Netflix

• Supervising Sound Editor: Otis Van Osten

• Sound Designer: James Miller

• Dialogue Editors: Jason Oliver, Carlos Sanches

• Foley Artists: Aran Tanchum, Vincent Guisetti

• Foley Editor: Tommy Sarioglou

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

Lego DC Batman: Family Matters; Warner Bros. Home Entertainment

• Supervising Sound Editor: Rob McIntyre, D.J. Lynch

• Sound Designer: Lawrence Reyes

• Sound Effects Editors: Ezra Walker

• ADR Editor: George Peters

• Foley Editor: Aran Tanchum, Derek Swanson

• Foley Artists: Vincent Guisetti

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Toy Story 4; Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

• Supervising Sound Editor: Coya Elliott

• Sound Designer: Ren Klyce

• Supervising Dialogue Editor: Cheryl Nardi

• Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Qianbaihui Yang, Jonathon Stevens

• Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, James Spencer

• Foley Artists: John Roesch, MPSE, Shelley Roden, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Serengeti; Discovery Channel

• Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Cowgill

• Foley Editor: Peter Davies

• Music Editor: Alessandro Baldessari

• Foley Artists: Paul Ackerman

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary

Echo in the Canyon; Greenwich Entertainment

• Sound Designer: Robby Stambler, MPSE

• Dialogue Editor: Sal Ojeda, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019); Activision Blizzard

• Audio Director: Stephen Miller

• Supervising Sound Editor: Dave Rowe

• Supervising Sound Designer: Charles Deenen, MPSE Csaba Wagner

• Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro

• Lead Music Editor: Ted Kocher

• Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine

• Sound Designers: Bryan Watkins, Mark Ganus, Eddie Pacheco, Darren Blondin

• Dialogue Lead: Dave Natale

• Dialogue Editors: Chrissy Arya, Michael Krystek

• Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Tim Walston, MPSE, Brent Burge, Alex Ephraim, MPSE, Samuel Justice, MPSE

• Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergstrom, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti

• Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) Infinity Ward; Activision Blizzard

• Audio Director: Stephen Miller

• Senior Lead Sound Designer: Dave Rowe

• Senior Lead Technical Sound Designer: Tim Stasica

• Supervising Music Editor: Peter Scaturro

• Lead Music Editor: Ted Kocher

• Principal Sound Designer: Stuart Provine

• Senior Sound Designers: Chris Egert, Doug Prior

• Supervising Sound Designers: Charles Deenen, MPSE, Csaba Wagner

• Sound Designers: Chris Staples, Eddie Pacheco, MPSE, Darren Blondin, Andy Bayless, Ian Mika, Corina Bello, John Drelick, Mark Ganus

• Dialogue Leads: Dave Natale, Bryan Watkins, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Mark Loperfido

• Sound Editors: Braden Parkes, Nick Martin, Brent Burge, Tim Walston, Alex Ephraim, Samuel Justice

• Dialogue Editors: Michael Krystek, Chrissy Arya, Cesar Marenco

• Music Editors: Anthony Caruso, Scott Bergstrom, Adam Kallibjian, Ernest Johnson, Tao-Ping Chen, James Zolyak, Sonia Coronado, Nick Mastroianni, Chris Rossetti

• Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Rick Owens, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Togo; Disney+

• Supervising Sound Editors: Odin Benitez, MPSE, Todd Toon, MPSE

• Sound Designer: Martyn Zub, MPSE

• Dialogue Editor: John C. Stuver, MPSE

• Sound Effects Editors: Jason King, Adam Kopald, MPSE, Luke Gibleon, Christopher Bonis

• ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler

• Supervising Music Editor: Peter “Oso” Snell, MPSE

• Foley Artists: Mike Horton, Tim McKeown

• Supervising Foley Editor: Walter Spencer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series “Episode 1”; Oculus

• Supervising Sound Editors: Kevin Bolen, Paul Stoughton

• Sound Designer: Andy Martin

• Supervising ADR Editors: Gary Rydstrom, Steve Slanec

• Dialogue Editors: Anthony DeFrancesco, Christopher Barnett, MPSE Benjamin A. Burtt, MPSE

• Foley Artists: Shelley Roden, MPSE Jana Vance

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Parasite; Neon

• Supervising Sound Editor: Choi Tae Young

• Sound Designer: Kang Hye Young

• Supervising ADR Editor: Kim Byung In

• Sound Effects Editors: Kang Hye Young

• Foley Artists: Park Sung Gyun, Lee Chung Gyu

• Foley Editor: Shin I Na

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

Barry “ronny/lily”; HBO

• Supervising Sound Editors: Sean Heissinger, Matthew E. Taylor

• Sound Designer: Rickley W. Dumm, MPSE

• Sound Effects Editor: Mark Allen

• Dialogue Editors: John Creed, Harrison Meyle

• Music Editor: Michael Brake

• Foley Artists: Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana

• Foley Editors: John Sanacore, Clayton Weber

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music

Wu Tang: An American Saga “All In Together Now”; Hulu

• Music Editor: Shie Rozow

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

Modern Love “Take Me as I Am”; Prime Video

• Supervising Sound Editor: Lewis Goldstein

• Supervising ADR Editor: Gina Alfano, MPSE

• Dialogue Editor: Alfred DeGrand

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

The Mandalorian “Chapter One”; Disney+

• Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Matthew Wood

• Sound Effects Editors: Bonnie Wild, Jon Borland, Chris Frazier, Pascal Garneau, Steve Slanec

• Foley Editor: Richard Gould

• Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Jana Vance

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Heatwave; National Film and Television School

• Supervising Sound Editor: Kevin Langhamer

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie; Netflix

• Supervising Sound Editors: Nick Forshager, Todd Toon, MPSE

• Supervising ADR Editor: Kathryn Madsen

• Sound Effects Editor: Luke Gibleon

• Dialogue Editor: Jane Boegel

• Foley Editor: Jeff Cranford

• Supervising Music Editor: Blake Bunzel

• Music Editor: Jason Tregoe Newman

• Foley Artists: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE, Alex Ullrich

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music

Game of Thrones “The Long Night”; HBO

• Music Editor: David Klotz

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

Chernobyl “Please Remain Calm”; HBO

• Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix

• Supervising ADR Editor: Harry Barnes

• Dialogue Editor: Michael Maroussas

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

Chernobyl “1:23:45”; HBO

• Supervising Sound Editor: Stefan Henrix

• Sound Designer: Joe Beal

• Foley Editors: Philip Clements, Tom Stewart

• Foley Artist: Anna Wright

FILMMAKER AWARD

Victoria Alonso

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Cecelia “Cece” Hall