Nominations Open! InfoComm Best of Show ‘Special Edition’

InfoComm 2020 has been canceled, but the technology innovations and new product announcements don't just stop coming. The nominations for Best of Show 2020 Special Edition are now open, and the breakthrough technologies are just as real as they would have been on the Las Vegas show floor.

The Best of Show Special Edition celebrates those products that would have been showcased live at InfoComm, and shares them with 95,000-plus relevant professionals in the audio visual industry.

From now until May 29, 2020, businesses can nominate new products for awards presented by Future publications Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage, Rental & Staging Systems, Residential Systems, Pro Sound News, Mix, Tech & Learning, and Government Video.

InfoComm 2020 has gone virtual!

Winners will be announced on the first day of InfoComm 2020 Connected, June 16, 2020.

Each nominated product will also be featured in a post-show digital Program Guide that offers an overview of new AV technology released this year.

For more information about the InfoComm Best of Show Special Edition, visit the FAQ page. To nominate, visit the official website.