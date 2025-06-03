L-Acoustics Set for InfoComm 2025

In the wake of the company’s Keynote 2025 event London in May, L-Acoustics has announced its roster of products destined for this year’s InfoComm Show.

Orlando, FL (June 3, 2025)—In the wake of the company’s Keynote 2025 event London in May, L-Acoustics has announced its roster of products destined for this year’s InfoComm Show.

L-Acoustics will be showcasing L-Acoustics DJ, a performance solution that transforming traditional stereo setups into fully immersive spatial audio experiences. The process allows DJs and electronic music artists to transform standard stereo into three-dimensional soundscapes without disrupting established workflows or requiring complex technical intervention.

Demonstrated at the show on an A10 system with KS21 subs, L-Acoustics DJ offers creative possibilities for artists while offering venues a competitive factor in delivering audio experiences.

At InfoComm, industry professionals will also get their first look at the new LA1.16i compact 16-channel amplified controller, engineered for installations in a 1U format. Purpose-built for near-field applications requiring lower sound pressure levels, the LA1.16i is intended for hospitality venues, retail environments, cultural spaces and residential installations.

Soundvision Connect, a new cloud-based platform expanding the reach of the manufacturer’s Soundvision 3D sound modeling software, will also be on display. The platform transforms complex sound designs into interactive 3D experiences that architects, consultants, venue owners, and other project stakeholders can adopt.

The L-Acoustics booth will also feature L-ISA 2025, with its new introduction of Sound Spaces, L Series (L2 and L2D) Progressive Ultra-Dense Line Source arrays, the K3i line source array enclosure, Xi Series (X8i, X6i, and X4i) of low-profile coaxials, and other product offerings.