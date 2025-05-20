Sonance Acquires Blaze Audio

Copenhagen, Denmark (May 20, 2025)—Sonance has acquired Copenhagen, Denmark-based audio manufacturer Blaze Audio, gaining the brand and its sales and marketing operations.

The acquisition centers on the company’s PowerZone Connect network and Dante-enabled amplifier series and its DSP software platform, PowerZone Control. These technologies complement the Sonance product line with scalable, network-connected audio solutions.

With the acquisition, Sonance will maintain a dedicated European office in Copenhagen, allowing it to better service its European customers across all of its brands and sales channels. This acquisition also establishes a partnership between Sonance and Pascal A/S, Blaze Audio’s parent company, laying the foundation for long-term collaboration, and setting Sonance up to offer audio systems across all of its market sectors.

“This is about more than just expanding our product portfolio,” said Ari Supran, CEO of Sonance. “It’s about bringing together two companies that share a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer-first thinking. Blaze Audio brings a bold, focused amplifier lineup and adds sound reinforcement loudspeakers that help fill out the Sonance Professional loudspeaker range. This combination will help us push the boundaries of how integrated audio can perform and look across professional, residential, and marine applications.”

“Joining Sonance opens an exciting new chapter for Blaze Audio,” said George Tennet, general manager of Blaze Audio. “We’re thrilled to align with a company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation. Together, we’ll be able to offer complete audio solutions, seamlessly integrating our advanced electronics with Sonance’s renowned loudspeaker technology, delivering unparalleled experiences to customers in the residential, professional, and marine sectors.”

The two companies will jointly exhibit their integrated audio solutions at InfoComm 2025 at booth 6872.