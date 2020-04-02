The Immediate Family Signs With Quarto Valley Records

LOS ANGELES, CA, March 31, 2020 — California-based independent record label Quarto Valley Records (QVR) has just signed The Immediate Family to a multi-album record deal. The label will serve as the home for the band’s next studio album, with new music coming later this year. Bruce Quarto, founder and president of QVR, said “Individually, each of these musicians are legendary in their own right. Together, they create something magical that’s both unique and familiar. We, at QVR, are looking forward to working together with The Immediate Family for years to come.” And, Mike Carden, QVR’s Managing Director of Label Operations, added, “It’s a huge honor to work with this band to bring them the public notoriety they have deserved all these years.”

The Immediate Family is a rock band composed of longtime associates Danny Kortchmar (guitar and vocals), Waddy Wachtel (guitar and vocals), Leland Sklar (bass), Russ Kunkel (drums) and Steve Postell (guitar and vocals). The band is an evolution of a lifetime of music and friendship together: it began in the 1970s as a collective of studio and live musicians known as “The Section,” best known for both their work in support of some of the top selling singer/songwriters and solo singers in the history of music, as well as their own acclaimed instrumental albums. The Immediate Family stated, “We are thrilled to be signing with Quarto Valley Records. They understand our history and the artistic vision for the band’s new music, and will be wonderful partners moving forward as we help get it out to the world in 2020 and beyond.”

Collectively, these musicians helped define the sound of a generation by supporting many of the most iconic artists of the last five decades, including James Taylor, Carole King, Linda Ronstadt, Jackson Browne, Keith Richards, Neil Young, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Don Henley, Phil Collins, Bonnie Raitt, Warren Zevon, Stevie Nicks, Bryan Ferry, Lyle Lovett and Jimmy Buffett, and producers Lou Adler and Peter Asher.

Filmmaker Denny Tedesco has made the group’s rich history the subject of his upcoming documentary The Immediate Family, which also serves as the follow-up to his acclaimed feature The Wrecking Crew, which spotlighted an earlier group of Los Angeles studio pros.

