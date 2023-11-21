Genelec Owners Recognized as Family Entrepreneurs of the Year

Juho, Maria and Mikko Martikainen, the owners of Genelec, have been selected as the 2023 Family Entrepreneurs of the Year in Finland.

Iisalmi, Finland (November 21, 2023)—Juho, Maria and Mikko Martikainen, the owners of Genelec, have been selected as the 2023 Family Entrepreneurs of the Year in Finland.

Fifty-five Finnish growth companies participated this year in the annual Entrepreneur of the Year competition, which is held by EY, the global accounting and advisory firm. The contest rewards entrepreneurs who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievements. Established nearly 40 years ago, EY Entrepreneur of the Year operates in more than 60 countries and territories, and 145 cities around the world.

In Finland, the competition is partnered by Danske Bank, Elo and Secto Automotive, and the winners were selected by an independent jury chaired by Leena Niemistö—a growth company investor and government professional—and announced at a gala event in Helsinki in October. “I’d like to offer warm congratulations to Juho, Maria and Mikko for this award. Genelec is a great Finnish company and brand, with strong roots—and above all a great product,” Niemistö said. “Genelec has a strong commitment to research and development, and its manufacturing facility has remained in the Finnish city of Iisalmi since the company’s birth in 1978.”

Commenting on the recognition from EY, Genelec’s Maria Martikainen added, “It’s a real honor to receive this award, and we’d like to sincerely thank the EY judging panel for selecting us as winners. As second-generation entrepreneurs, we’re proud to continue the story of Genelec—and as we celebrate the company’s 45th anniversary, we’re very grateful to have a team of such committed and passionate people around us.”