Monterrey, Mexico’s Malonic Records Launches Atmos Room

Monterrey, Mexico (May 4, 2023)—Malvicino Design Group has completed the new Malonic Records studio, a recording, mixing and mastering facility in Monterrey, Mexico, equipped for Dolby Atmos productions.

The Malvicino Design Group (MDG), led by Horacio Malvicino, specializes in recording studio architecture, custom acoustics and manufacturing of audio products. Malvicino, who holds a degree in electrical engineering, decided to use the Sommer MC-Mistral analog/digital combo cable throughout the new Malonic facility.

Nicolas Mateo is the founder and owner of the new studio alongside Pablo Garcia as chief engineer. Architectural design and acoustics were by the MDG under the direction of Malvicino and Fabiola Mena. System Integration was by Federico Petrone and installation by Diego Mejia for MDG. Westlake Pro, under the supervision of Stephen Banister supplied the equipment.

The control room, which features multiple Avid Dock control surfaces, offers a Genelec 7.1.4 speaker system plus Ocean Way stereo main monitors. Malonic’s spacious live room accommodates the recording of bands and orchestral groups. Variable acoustics as well as wall and ceiling diffusion are the hallmark of the studio/live room area. All rooms were built with a room-within-a-room architecture. A private lounge and kitchen area provide a relaxing communal area.

“This studio is unique and simply astounding, with great attention to detail and especially durability,” commented Malvicino. “And it’s clear that Sommer Cable was a great choice for this new studio.”