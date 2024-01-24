We Are Moving The Needle Announces Resonator Awards

We Are Moving The Needle will honor six women for their work as producers, engineers and mixers with its inaugural Resonator Awards.

New York, NY (January 24, 2024)—Gender equity advocates We Are Moving The Needle will honor six extraordinary women for their work as producers, engineers and mixers with the non-profit organization’s inaugural Resonator Awards.

The awards will be presented to Alanis Morissette, Corinne Bailey Rae, Caroline Polachek, Catherine Marks, Laura Sisk and Jennifer Decilveo at a January 30 dinner at Beauty & Essex in Hollywood. Resonator Impact Awards will also be presented to music executives Michael Goldstone of Mom+Pop Music and Christine Thomas of Dolby Labs for their commitment to advancing gender equity across the music industry.

The awards will be presented by boygenius, Jack Antonoff, Ariel Rechtshaid, Fletcher and others. SiriusXM on-air personality and music journalist Jenny Eliscu will host the Resonator Awards, which are empowered by EqualizeHer.

This inaugural ceremony will also recognize the first inductees to the Resonator Hall of Fame, including 15-time Grammy Award-winner Alicia Keys, Grammy Award-nominated producer and songwriter Linda Perry, and others. The Resonator Hall of Fame honors legendary producers and engineers who paved the way, making significant contributions to the music industry over their careers. Honorees and Hall of Fame inductees are selected by a committee of their peers based on their technical integrity, artistic excellence, innovation, and impact.

The 2024 Resonator Awards are as follows:

Luminary of the Year Award – Alanis Morissette

This award is presented to a person or group whose career contributions to the music industry light the way for others. They are an inspiration not only to those within the industry but also to those in their communities. Their profound and meaningful impact has transcended the confines of the music realm and has meaningfully and significantly impacted the world.

Powerhouse of the Year Award – Catherine Marks presented by boygenius

This award is presented to a leading producer for a project that has made a significant, lasting impact on the music industry this year. This creator’s technical artistry has changed popular music from behind the scenes, and their unparalleled achievements will serve as inspiration for fellow producers for years to come. Catherine’s credits include: Alanis Morissette, boygenius, The Killers, Wolf Alice.

Exceptional Ears Award – Laura Sisk presented by Jack Antonoff

This award recognizes a leading engineer—who specializes in either recording, mixing or mastering—whose technical artistry has made a noteworthy mark on the field this year. This creator’s acute sense of detail, unwavering commitment to sonic excellence, and mastery of the engineer’s craft have not only elevated their own work but have set a new standard for the industry. Laura’s credits include: Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff.

The Golden Trifecta Award – Caroline Polachek presented by Ariel Rechtshaid

This award honors a top creator who is reinventing the rules: an innovator who breaks down traditional barriers and makes magic happen on both sides of the glass. This creator exerts prowess across multiple disciplines: they are a producer, an engineer, an artist & composer.

Harmonizer Award – Corinne Bailey Rae

This award honors a creator who uses music to leverage social change. A voice of our collective conscience who pushes boundaries to powerfully articulate their message and drive deeper meaning through music, this artist and producer challenges issues of our time head on and inspires social change through composition, production and recording.

The All-Star Award – Jennifer Decilveo presented by Fletcher

This award is presented to an unstoppable force: a top-tier producer whose commitment to excellence and skillset knows no bounds. They are a catalyst, influencing and enhancing the work of a wide array of artists across various genres and disciplines. Jennifer’s credits include: Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Andra Day, Fletcher and Galantis.

The Transformer Award — Michael Goldstone, Founder/Owner at Mom+Pop Music, Presented by Emily Lazar

This award celebrates an individual who is a true changemaker—a leader who not only talks the talk but walks the walk. This champion uplifts equity across their work through direct action such as hiring and inspires the music community to lead by doing.

The Equalizer Award — Christine Thomas and Dolby Laboratories, Presented by Emily Lazar

Presented to a company or group that is at the forefront of innovation in the recording industry. This award acknowledges an industry leader who pioneers change through their commitment to diversity, inclusion, and belonging.

The complete list of Resonator Hall of Fame inductees comprises: Marcella Araica, Lenise Bent, Claudia Brant, Lynne Earls, Leslie Ann Jones, Alicia Keys, Ann Mincieli, Linda Perry, Angela Piva, Darcy Proper, Sylvia Robinson (in memoriam), Susan Rogers, Trina Shoemaker, Pat Sullivan and Terri Winston.

Grammy Award winner and eight-time nominee Emily Lazar, the first female mastering engineer to win the Grammy for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, for Beck’s Colors — founded We Are Moving the Needle in 2021 to help close the vast gender gap in the recording studio.