‘Emilia Perez’ Audio Team Joins ‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’

The free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event has added a talk with the ‘Emilia Perez’ audio team to the agenda.

Los Angeles, CA (December 4, 2024)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Emilia Perez. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Emilia Perez, presented by Netflix.

There’s nothing quite like Emilia Perez out there. It’s been described as a “genre-defying musical-crime-comedy-thriller,” but even that doesn’t do justice to the story of a cartel crime boss who stages his own death and undergoes gender-affirming surgery in order to start a new life. Now imagine the story in sound and song, as this innovative and experimental audio team did. The panel will include:

Cyril Holtz, Sound Supervisor/Re-Recording Mixer

Aymeric Devoldère, Supervising Sound Editor

Hortense Bailly, Voice Editor

Carolina Santana, ADR Supervisor

Erwan Kerzanet, Production Sound Mixer

To catch this panel, as well as ones on Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine, Wicked, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, Joker: Folie À Deux, Maria, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Conclave and The Wild Robot, register now for the free online event!