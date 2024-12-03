‘Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season’ Adds ‘Wicked’ Audio Team

The free Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season virtual event has added a talk with the ‘Wicked’ audio team to the event THIS FRIDAY.

Los Angeles, CA (December 2, 2024)— The annual free virtual event, Mix Presents Sound for Film: Awards Season, has added a panel with the audio team behind Wicked. The event, taking place Friday, December 6, 2024, will highlight sound-related contenders in the races for the Oscars, the MPSE Golden Reels and the CAS Awards.

Through a series of video presentations, the event will showcase the creative sound teams behind the year’s top films. Newly added to the agenda is a panel with the audio team behind Wicked, presented by Universal Pictures. The panel will include:

Andy Nelson, Re-Recording Mixer

Nancy Nugent Title, Supervising Sound Editor

John Marquis, Supervising Sound Editor and Sound Design/Re-Recording Mixer

Simon Hayes, Production Sound Mixer

To catch this panel, as well as ones on Alien: Romulus, Gladiator II, Deadpool & Wolverine, Dune: Part Two, Emilia Perez, Joker: Folie À Deux, Kingdom of The Planet of the Apes, Maria, Nickel Boys, Nosferatu, Conclave and The Wild Robot, register now for the free online event!