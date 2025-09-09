Sports Nation Takes a Tech Leap Forward

Auckland, New Zealand (September 9, 2025)—Sport Nation in Auckland recently built a new broadcast studio, stepping up from its previous facilities. The gear side of the build was handed by Professional Audio & Television (PAT). With the new studios now fully operational, Sport Nation is equipped not only for radio, but for content creation across multiple platforms, from live radio and social media to on-demand video and television.

At the heart of the new installation are Lawo’s diamond radio consoles. Sport Nation’s studios feature 18-fader desks that offer a fully customized workflow. The consoles are supported by Lawo’s Power Cores, which provide the DSP horsepower and I/O to handle mixing, routing and audio processing across the facility. For maximum flexibility, the studios also feature Lawo’s VisTool touchscreen interfaces and Clear virtual consoles, enabling control and remote-ready operations from any workstation.

Studio control and branding have been elevated with a Densitron IDS system, which manages everything from studio signage and lighting to clocks, countdowns and camera triggers. To give presenters fast and tactile control, Densitron ProDecks were installed, allowing on-air talent to adjust microphones, headphones and talkback channels instantly, without breaking the flow of a live show.

Behind the scenes, PAT designed and delivered the technical backbone that ensures the new studios are future-ready. Arista switch fabric now underpins the IP infrastructure, providing high-bandwidth connectivity.