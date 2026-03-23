AMPS Announces Sound Awards Nominations

The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has announced the nominees for its annual Excellence in Sound Awards.

London, UK (March 23, 2026)—The Association of Motion Picture Sound (AMPS) has announced the nominees for its annual Excellence in Sound Awards.

The AMPS awards recognize outstanding achievement in television drama, factual film and audio technology. Earlier this year, AMPS presented its 2026 Award for Excellence in Sound for a Feature Film to F1. The film recently also won the Oscar for Sound.

Winners will be announced on Sunday, April 12, 2026.

The 2026 AMPS Awards Television, Factual Film and Audio Product nominations in full are:

Excellence in Sound for a Television Drama

Adolescence Ep.1 (Netflix)

Adolescence Ep.2 (Netflix)

Black Mirror Season 7 Ep.6 “USS Callister: Into Infinity” (Netflix)

Silo Season 2 Ep.10 “Into the Fire” (Apple TV)

Slow Horses Season 5 Ep.5 “Circus” (Apple TV)

Excellence in Sound for a Factual Film

7/7: The London Bombings Ep.1 (BBC)

Andrea Bocelli: Because I Believe (Apple TV)

Ocean with David Attenborough (National Geographic/Disney+)

Michael Palin in Venezuela Ep.1 (Channel 5)

Top Guns: Inside the RAF Ep.3 (Channel 4)

Excellence in a Production Hardware or Software Audio Product

Ambient – LockitBT

AudioRoot – eSMART DUO power distributor

Audio Wireless – DT1 digitally tuned in-line antenna booster

Radius – Mini-ALTO

Sound Devices – Astral HH microphone

Excellence in a Post-Production Hardware or Software Audio Product

Acon Digital – Extract:Dialogue 2

AiAudio Software – DX Assist

Introspecter – Orion SFX

Soundminer Inc – Soundminer v6.2 Pro

Source Elements – Source-Connect 4

The AMPS Awards are supported by leading industry partners, including Dolby Laboratories, Pinewood Group, Sennheiser, Raycom and Bubblebee Industries.