Cinema Audio Society Award Winners Announced

Los Angeles, CA (March 21, 2022)—After a virtual event in 2021, the 58th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards returned to the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Legendary director and producer Sir Ridley Scott received the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award.

Honored with the CAS Career Career Achievement Award, Re-recording mixer Paul Massey CAS attended the ceremonies virtually. Massey’s mother, Bernice, secretly flew in from England to accept his award, alongside his son Sean.

“Paul’s father and I knew from a very early age he was going to revolve around music. He was that kind of a kid. He could hear the nuances in the sound of music,” said Bernice Massey in a heartfelt introduction. “I am his mum and I am totally in awe of my son. The dearest privilege I have is the gift of knowing you.”

During the evening’s festivities, CAS members and celebrity presenters announced award winners for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2021 in seven categories, along with two Outstanding Product winners and a Student Recognition Award. An after party, sponsored by Smart Post Sound, followed the award ceremony.

Mare of Easttown Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be The Storm” won the award for Non-Theatrical Motion Picture or Limited Series. The Television – One Hour honors went to Yellowstone: S4 Ep. “1 Half the Money.” The Beatles Get Back: Part 3 won for Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials. Ted Lasso: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow” took home the award for Television Series – Half Hour.

Lily Adams, a student at Savannah College of Art and Design, was awarded the CAS Student Recognition Award and presented with a check for $5,000. The other four finalists each received $1,000. Co-sponsors of the Student Recognition Award – Blackmagic Design and DTS – provided the support for those gifts. Additionally, the five students received gift bags with a variety of production and post-production products with an equivalent value of $9,000, to help launch their careers in sound, thanks to the support of Acon Digital, AKG Professional by Harman, Avid, Deity Microphones, DTS, Filmmakers Academy, Halter Technical, iZotope Inc., K-Tek, Krotos Audio, Lectrosonics Inc., McDSP, SoundDogs, Sound Particles,Todd-AO and Zaxcom.

The CAS Outstanding Product Awards for 2021 were presented to Dolby Laboratories for the Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7 and Shure Incorporated for the Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver.

Celebrity presenters and attendees at the awards ceremony included: Jack Alcott (Dexter: New Blood), Clancy Brown (ABC’s The Connors), Shannon Dang (The CW’s Kung Fu), Jonathan del Arco (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard), Michael Fishman, Walter E. Jones, Paloma Garcia Lee (West Side Story), Dolph Lundgren (Rocky, Creed, Aquaman 2), David Magidoff, Ava Otto, Thom Russo, Sara Sanderson, Cassie Scerbo (Bring It On, Sharknado), Gabriel Sloyer, Brittny Sugarman, Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Coco, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce), Diane Warren (songwriter) and Alex Rose Wiesel.

The newly elected CAS Board was also announced at the event.

CAS President Karol Urban says the event was a smashing success: “After a couple of absolutely strange and tumultuous years, the community was really hungry to come together in the spirit of celebration and share their experiences with one another. There is much strength to be found in the camaraderie of our peers.”

COMPLETE LIST OF 58th CAS AWARD WINNERS

MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION

Dune

Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell

Foley Mixer: Don White

MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED

Encanto

Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS

Song Mixer: David Boucher CAS

Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee

ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS

Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis

MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Production Mixer: Emily Strong

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu

Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS

Music Mixer: Jimmy Douglass

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES

Mare of Easttown Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be The Storm”

Production Mixer: Richard Bullock

Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Yellowstone: S4 Ep. 1 “Half the Money”

Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko

Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS

ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS

ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR

Ted Lasso: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow”

Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS

ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE

ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe

Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS

The Beatles Get Back: Part 3

Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)

Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS

Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge

Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff

Music Mixer: Giles Martin

Music Mixer: Sam Okell

Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

Shure Incorporated for the Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

Dolby Laboratories for the Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7

STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD

Lily Adams, Savannah College of Art and Design