Cinema Audio Society Award Winners Announced

Los Angeles, CA (March 21, 2022)—After a virtual event in 2021, the 58th Annual Cinema Audio Society Awards returned to the Wilshire Grand Ballroom of the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown. Legendary director and producer Sir Ridley Scott received the Cinema Audio Society Filmmaker Award.
Honored with the CAS Career Career Achievement Award, Re-recording mixer Paul Massey CAS attended the ceremonies virtually. Massey’s mother, Bernice, secretly flew in from England to accept his award, alongside his son Sean.
“Paul’s father and I knew from a very early age he was going to revolve around music. He was that kind of a kid. He could hear the nuances in the sound of music,” said Bernice Massey in a heartfelt introduction. “I am his mum and I am totally in awe of my son. The dearest privilege I have is the gift of knowing you.”
During the evening’s festivities, CAS members and celebrity presenters announced award winners for Outstanding Achievement in Sound Mixing for 2021 in seven categories, along with two Outstanding Product winners and a Student Recognition Award. An after party, sponsored by Smart Post Sound, followed the award ceremony.
Mare of Easttown Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be The Storm” won the award for Non-Theatrical Motion Picture or Limited Series. The Television – One Hour honors went to Yellowstone: S4 Ep. “1 Half the Money.” The Beatles Get Back: Part 3 won for Television Non-Fiction, Variety or Music Series or Specials. Ted Lasso: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow” took home the award for Television Series – Half Hour.
Lily Adams, a student at Savannah College of Art and Design, was awarded the CAS Student Recognition Award and presented with a check for $5,000. The other four finalists each received $1,000. Co-sponsors of the Student Recognition Award – Blackmagic Design and DTS – provided the support for those gifts. Additionally, the five students received gift bags with a variety of production and post-production products with an equivalent value of $9,000, to help launch their careers in sound, thanks to the support of Acon Digital, AKG Professional by Harman, Avid, Deity Microphones, DTS, Filmmakers Academy, Halter Technical, iZotope Inc., K-Tek, Krotos Audio, Lectrosonics Inc., McDSP, SoundDogs, Sound Particles,Todd-AO and Zaxcom.
The CAS Outstanding Product Awards for 2021 were presented to Dolby Laboratories for the Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7 and Shure Incorporated for the Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver.
Celebrity presenters and attendees at the awards ceremony included: Jack Alcott (Dexter: New Blood), Clancy Brown (ABC’s The Connors), Shannon Dang (The CW’s Kung Fu), Jonathan del Arco (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Picard), Michael Fishman, Walter E. Jones, Paloma Garcia Lee (West Side Story), Dolph Lundgren (Rocky, Creed, Aquaman 2), David Magidoff, Ava Otto, Thom Russo, Sara Sanderson, Cassie Scerbo (Bring It On, Sharknado), Gabriel Sloyer, Brittny Sugarman, Alanna Ubach (Euphoria, Coco, Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce), Diane Warren (songwriter) and Alex Rose Wiesel.
The newly elected CAS Board was also announced at the event.
CAS President Karol Urban says the event was a smashing success: “After a couple of absolutely strange and tumultuous years, the community was really hungry to come together in the spirit of celebration and share their experiences with one another. There is much strength to be found in the camaraderie of our peers.”
COMPLETE LIST OF 58th CAS AWARD WINNERS
MOTION PICTURE – LIVE ACTION
Dune
Production Mixer: Mac Ruth CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ron Bartlett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Douglas Hemphill CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer: Tommy O’Connell
Foley Mixer: Don White
MOTION PICTURE—ANIMATED
Encanto
Original Dialogue Mixer: Paul McGrath CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: David E. Fluhr CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Gabriel Guy CAS
Song Mixer: David Boucher CAS
Scoring Mixer: Alvin Wee
ADR Mixer: Doc Kane CAS
Foley Mixer: Scott Curtis
MOTION PICTURE—DOCUMENTARY
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Production Mixer: Emily Strong
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Hsu
Re-Recording Mixer: Roberto Fernandez CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Paul Massey CAS
Music Mixer: Jimmy Douglass
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES
Mare of Easttown Ep. 6 “Sore Must Be The Storm”
Production Mixer: Richard Bullock
Re-Recording Mixer: Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Chris Carpenter
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Yellowstone: S4 Ep. 1 “Half the Money”
Production Mixer: Andrejs Prokopenko
Re-Recording Mixer: Diego Gat CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Samuel Ejnes CAS
ADR Mixer: Michael Miller CAS
ADR Mixer: Chris Navarro CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – HALF HOUR
Ted Lasso: S2 Ep. 5 “Rainbow”
Production Mixer: David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer: Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer: Sean Byrne CAS
ADR Mixer: Brent Findley CAS MPSE
ADR Mixer: Jamison Rabbe
Foley Mixer: Arno Stephanian CAS MPSE
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC SERIES or SPECIALS
The Beatles Get Back: Part 3
Production Mixer: Peter Sutton (dec.)
Re-Recording Mixer: Michael Hedges CAS
Re-Recording Mixer: Brent Burge
Re-Recording Mixer: Alexis Feodoroff
Music Mixer: Giles Martin
Music Mixer: Sam Okell
Foley Mixer: Michael Donaldson
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
Shure Incorporated for the Axient Digital ADX5D Dual-Channel Wireless Receiver
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
Dolby Laboratories for the Dolby Atmos Renderer 3.7
STUDENT RECOGNITION AWARD
Lily Adams, Savannah College of Art and Design