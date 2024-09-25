Dome Productions Upgrades Award-Winning Trucks

Dome Productions in Canada has integrated Calrec Artemis consoles into its flagship Titan and Empire OB trucks.

Toronto, Canada (September 25, 2024)—Dome Productions in Canada has integrated Calrec Artemis consoles into its flagship Titan and Empire OB trucks, which handle broadcast audio for NHL, NBA and MLB league events as well as government entities, eSports, and news broadcasting.

The setup of both trucks uses a ST 2110 IP core for routing, powered by an Evertz NATX setup. The Artemis core is composed of an Artemis, with Bluefin 2 high-density signal processing, 64 multi-layer faders and Stagebox I/O, connected using Calrec’s Hydra2 network with an Evertz audio gateway for conversion to AoIP. Calrec’s Canadian partner, True North A.V., handled the sale.

“Hydra2 lets us expand and integrate additional I/O devices that are suitable for both small and large productions; it ensures that we can adapt to customer needs without significant overhaul,” Roberto da Conceicao Jr, senior technical manager and Titan and Empire’s project lead, says.

Dome was recently awarded the Neumann Project of the Year 2023 Americas, which recognizes the company’s innovation with its broadcast trucks, audio system and control rooms. Titan and Empire both include Neumann speakers and Sennheiser microphones.

In March of this year, Empire hosted Vancouver Canuck games while Titan stayed in Toronto for Leafs’ and Raptors’ games. Titan is also the official facility for Toronto BlueJays’ home games in Toronto and Empire hosted the NHL playoff games until the Stanley Cup finals.