23dB Productions’ Remote Workflow is One for the Books

23dB Productions has developed a workflow that allows authors to record audiobooks from virtually anywhere.

Los Angeles, CA (July 8, 2026)—Remote recording services company 23dB Productions has developed a workflow that allows authors to record audiobooks from virtually anywhere.

The 23dB Productions audiobook program evolved from the company’s remote podcast production services. What began as a solution for recording clients during the pandemic has grown into a scalable audiobook production model serving authors, publishers and content creators nationwide.

“Our podcast clients started asking if we could help them create audiobook versions of their books,” said Fela Davis, co-founder of 23dB Productions. “We had already been helping authors on a limited basis, but when we realized how effectively we could manage the entire process remotely, it opened the door to a completely new service offering.”

To support the workflow, 23dB Productions ships authors a customized recording kit that includes a microphone, laptop and Focusrite Scarlett 4th Generation interface. Once connected, authors are guided through the intuitive recording process while a 23dB engineer remotely monitors the session in real time, ensuring optimal performance and audio quality.

According to Denis Orynbekov, 23dB Productions co-founder and chief engineer, Scarlett 4th Generation has been instrumental in simplifying the process while maintaining professional production standards. “The 4th Generation Scarlett changed everything for us. The ability to control the interface through software allows us to remotely manage critical functions without asking authors to deal with technical settings. Many of our clients have never recorded professionally before, so the simpler we can make the experience, the better.”

He elaborated, “We monitor the session live while everything records locally on the client’s system. The author simply connects to the internet and starts reading. Meanwhile, we’re managing the session, monitoring performance and making sure we capture the cleanest audio possible.”

In a traditional studio environment, Orynbekov said, “We’d be using racks of equipment and analog preamps. For this workflow, we needed something compact, dependable and capable of delivering exceptional audio quality. Scarlett gives us clean preamps, excellent converters, an intuitive workflow and rock-solid performance every time.”