Overflo Productions Tackles CITYCHURCH Worship Event

Tallahassee, FL (June 11, 2026)—Tallahassee’s CITYCHURCH can fill an arena with worshipers, so it was recently up to Alabama-based AVL company Overflo Productions to fill that same arena with sound, too—a challenge it took on with a dBTechnologies VIO loudspeaker solution.

Bringing together its congregation for an Easter event, CITYCHURCH packed a 13,000-capacity arena, and made sure the production had large-scale audio, lighting, and visual presentation elements.

Since the event featured live music, spoken word, and large-scale visual production, Overflo Productions deployed a substantial dBTechnologies VIO configuration consisting of 24 VIO L1610 large-format line array modules, 20 VIO L208 compact line array elements, 12 VIO S218 dual-18” subwoofers, and 5 VIO X205 point-source loudspeakers utilized for supplemental coverage and front-fill reinforcement.

System design and optimization were carried out using EASE Focus and dBTechnologies Composer software, allowing the Overflo team to tailor coverage and voicing for the arena’s seating configuration.

“We’re an AVL and set design company approaching twenty years of service,” says founder Tim Spidel of. “For productions like CITYCHURCH Easter, consistency and musicality are critical. The VIO platform gave us the output, coverage control, and overall sonic performance needed to support both the energy of the music and the clarity required for spoken-word moments throughout the service.”

Taylor Bishop served as System Technician for the event, overseeing deployment and system optimization, while FOH responsibilities were handled by Michael Keith Lewis. The production utilized an Allen & Heath Avantis console platform alongside a network infrastructure built around a Ubiquiti Dream Machine environment.

According to the Overflo team, the combination of VIO L1610 mains and L208 complementary elements allowed the system to maintain strong tonal consistency throughout the arena while preserving vocal intelligibility across both high-energy musical passages and speech-focused segments of the production.

“Events like this require a system that can transition naturally between powerful live worship moments and highly articulate spoken content,” adds Spidel. “The VIO system remained controlled, musical, and extremely predictable throughout the venue.”