LD Systems Acquires ILIOS Productions

Austin, TX (January 13, 2026)—LD Systems, the longtime Houston, TX-based provider of audio, video, and lighting for event production and installed technology solutions (and these days, a Clair Global brand) has acquired Austin, TX-based ILIOS Productions

Primarily a provider of lighting and video design, as well as event production services for the Austin community, ILIOS has additionally worked with numerous major brands including Lollapalooza, SXSW, Austin City Limits, Google, YouTube, the University of Texas System and others.

Founder, president and senior ops manager of ILIOS Productions, Bryan Azar, remarked, “After many years of working alongside LD Systems in Austin and beyond, we are delighted to be joining their world-class organization. This is an exciting new chapter for a bolder future together.”

With the acquisition, LD Systems will augment ILIOS’ existing Austin operation to include additional production offerings such as audio and rigging for live events, as well as integration solutions and service. LD Systems now serves several major metropolitan areas across Texas, including Houston, San Antonio, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin, and additionally expanded its San Antonio facility into a new location in January.