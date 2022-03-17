Formosa Group Acquires Noiseworks

Los Angeles, CA (March 16, 2022)—Post-production company Formosa Group, part of Streamland Media, has acquired London-based The Noiseworks Limited. Looking to expand its interactive division’s global creative sound design services in the UK, Formosa Interactive intends for the acquisition to answer the end-to-end audio needs of global platform holders, publishers and developers.

Noiseworks credits include sound design and music for numerous high-profile interactive and linear projects. Incorporated in 2017, its work for game developers, advertising agencies and film, includes clients such as Electronic Arts, Sony, Microsoft and Creative Assembly. David Philipp, who served as Noiseworks managing director and supervising sound designer, has been named Formosa Interactive UK studio head. BAFTA-award-winning sound designer Byron Bullock will assume the title of creative director of Formosa Interactive UK. Both will be led by Lipson.

“Byron and I are extremely excited to become a part of the Formosa family, supporting game developers around the world,” said Philipp. “Our team’s goal has always been to set the quality bar as high as possible and we couldn’t be prouder to continue this ethos by heading up Formosa Interactive in the UK. We can’t wait to kick-off this new adventure together.”

Formosa Interactive services include sound design, cinematic mix, music, voice over and engine integration and implementation for developers and publishers. In addition to the new London location, Formosa Interactive locations include Seattle and Los Angeles.