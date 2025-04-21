Clair Global Acquires Ampco Flashlight Group

Lititz, PA (April 21, 2025)—Clair Global has acquired Utrecht, Netherlands-based event and touring production provider and retailer Ampco Flashlight Group.

As a European provider of audio, lighting, rigging and motion solutions for decades, Ampco Flashlight Group (AFG) consists of a collection of 10 brands, each with its own area of expertise within the field. Variously they tackle projects across live entertainment, theater, broadcast, and events in the Netherlands and internationally.

AFG’s roles and services will continue as currently offered, according to the companies—clients will continue to work with the same people and receive the same level of service, though they will be able to draw from a larger pool of resources worldwide as part of Clair Global’s network of companies.

Ampco Flashlight Group and its sister companies will continue to operate under its own name and leadership, with Dick van Berkum and the existing team at the helm. Day-to-day operations will remain the same, now serving customers of both Ampco Flashlight Group and Clair Global.

“This feels like a very natural step,” says Dick van Berkum, CEO of Ampco Flashlight Group. “We’ve experienced significant growth in recent years, and this partnership allows us to take the next leap forward. We’ll retain our own style and way of working but gain additional opportunities and global connections. For our clients, little will change, except that we’ll be operating with even more strength and expertise.”

With the acquisition, Clair Global is now a collective of 26 brands spanning 35 geographic locations worldwide.