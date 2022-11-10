Formosa Appoints Helen Alexander MD of UK Group

Los Angeles, CA (November 10, 2022)—Formosa Group, a part of Streamland Media, has named Helen Alexander managing director of Formosa Group UK for Features, Broadcast and Streaming (FBS).

“There is no one better than Helen to lead our UK FBS sound team and deliver on our desired growth strategy in this content rich market,” says Bob Rosenthal, Formosa Group founder. “Helen has an appreciative enthusiasm for sound post and brings years of post production experience together with tried and tested leadership skills. We are delighted she is leading Formosa Group UK for Features, Broadcast and Streaming at this exciting time.”

Alexander’s background includes extensive operational experience as finance director and later director of operations and business development for De Lane Lea Studios in London. She has served as managing and finance director for several post production and media companies. In 2016, she transitioned into the music streaming business, where she helped build infrastructure, teams and finance to drive growth at Merlin, a digital music licensing partner for independent artists and labels.

“I’m thrilled to join the talented team at Formosa Group,” says Alexander. “Their focus on talent and culture combined with their innovation in building world class facilities for clients and artists alike is an exciting endeavor. It is an incredible time for creative work in the UK, and I look forward to playing a role in Formosa Group’s success.

Alexander will oversee all of Formosa Group’s creative talent in the UK, as well as business operations outside of interactive. She will be integral in formalizing Formosa Group’s structure in the UK, building on its fundamental talent first principle.

Alexander will be based at Formosa Group’s Trident facility in Soho, London.