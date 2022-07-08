Game Creek Touts Apprenticeship Program at CRAS

Gilbert, AZ (July 7, 2022)—Bryan Rule, Game Creek Video’s director of engineering, recently visited the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS) campus to discuss the company’s one-year paid broadcast technician apprenticeship program.

“I’ve been working with the team at CRAS for a few years now, and they always send us interns who already have a solid signal flow and troubleshooting foundation, and that helps immensely when getting started in this industry,” Rule says. “This was my first time actually visiting the CRAS campus and talking with the students face-to-face, and they all were very engaged and asked many intelligent questions. Not soon after, I was began receiving resumes from them, which tells me that they are geared up to get started in their careers, which also says a lot for CRAS and how it as an institution is preparing them for the real world beyond the classroom.”

Game Creek Video’s broadcast technician apprenticeship program offers hands-on experience, the opportunity to work side-by-side with the company’s mobile engineers and the chance to be a part of sports events. The one-year paid apprenticeship guides candidates to an understanding of all technical aspects of a live television production broadcast. All apprentices work on productions occurring in the metro Boston area. Upon successful completion, apprentices are eligible for full-time employment with Game Creek Video.

“CRAS has been developing a mutually beneficial relationship with Game Creek Video since 2016,” explains Rachel Ludeman, CRAS employment coordinator. “We initially started with sending them potential candidates for their rigorous broadcast technician apprenticeship, which has been successful. And, recently, we’ve also been able to refer qualified graduates as potential employees, who have gained previous experience in the industry and are at level where they can be thrown into the mix with GCV workflow.”

Hudson, NH-based Game Creek Video began in 1993 with two trucks and six employees. It has since evolved to include a fleet of 60 trucks, a team of more than 200 employees and a presence at major televised sports and political events across America.