SMPTE Hollywood Dives into Immersive Remastering

Hollywood, CA (May 24, 2023)—SMPTE Hollywood next meeting, on May 25, will take a deep dive into remastering classic films for modern theaters equipped with immersive sound systems.

Sony Pictures’ Brian Vessa and Warner Bros. Discovery’s Doug Mountain will explore the artistic and technical hurdles involved in creating enhanced, immersive soundtracks for older studio films in the context of recent restoration work at Sony Pictures and Warner Bros. They will also present samples of that work, played through the Linwood Dunn Theater’s 7.1 sound system.

The program is being produced by Steven B. Cohen and Linda Rosner. Cohen will moderate the discussion scheduled for May 25 at 6:00 p.m. in the Linwood Dunn Theater in Hollywood.

Preparing classic films for screening in modern theaters, where audiences expect immersive sound experiences, can be complex and challenging. Research may be required to locate the best source elements, which often need extensive restoration. Audio sources may include mono composite or DME stem tracks, along with stereo, LCR or 5.1 stems. New sound elements may need to be created before it’s all edited and mixed in multitrack and immersive formats. Audio processing [software] with AI components have also appeared to assist in the process.

Brian Vessa, executive director of digital audio mastering, Sony Pictures, is a dedicated audio professional with over 35 years of industry experience. He is a member of the AMPAS Sound Branch and AES and is a Fellow of SMPTE. Vessa is the founding chair of the SMPTE TC-25CSS Technology Committee on Cinema Sound Systems and serves on many SMPTE and AES committees.

Doug Mountain, supervising sound editor/re-recording mixer, Warner Bros. Post Production Creative Services, has been recording, editing and mixing audio for film, television and music for over 40 years. Prior to his restoration work, Mountain was a sound editor and engineer for many years. He also served as a consulting engineer for the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (NARAS), including sound design and engineering for the Grammys Awards for 26 years.

Moderator Steven B. Cohen, senior sales director, HCLTech, has been working in media for over 45 years, and is recognized as a leading motion picture technologist and tool builder. In his current role, he supports digital transformation across platforms and products for media related companies.

Free registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/remastering-feature-films-for-immersive-sound-environments-tickets-638933456167