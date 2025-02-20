Mix LA Adds Session on Rapsody’s “3:AM” Immersive Mix

Mix LA has added a session with Jennifer “JNY” Ortiz on her immersive mix of “3:AM” by Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu.

Santa Monica, CA (February 19, 2025)—Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II has added a special “Breaking It Down” session on the immersive mix of “3:AM” by Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu, which won Best Melodic Rap Performance at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The all-day event will be held March 8, 2025, at Host Partner Universal Music Group’s recently refurbished 21fifteen Studios, a five-studio complex in Santa Monica, Calif. The day’s three Breaking It Down sessions are part of the larger Mix Panel Series, which includes the previously announced “Keynote Conversation: Rebuilding the Mix,” featuring producer/engineers Greg Wells and Bob Clearmountain, and a special show-closing presentation to be announced soon.

More details on the “3:AM” session:

“3:AM” • Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Immersive mix engineer Jennifer “JNY” Ortiz discusses about her approach to the song, which took home the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Melodic Rap Performance. Ortiz analyzed every aspect of the track and performances to execute Rapsody and Badu’s vision for the song, and will discuss that process with moderator Steve Genewick.

The track’s Grammy win was Rapsody’s first and Badu’s fifth, beating Jordan Adetunji Featuring Kehlani, Beyoncé Featuring Linda Martell & Shaboozey, Future & Metro Boomin Featuring The Weeknd, and Latto.

Mix Engineer: Jennifer “JNY” Ortiz

Moderator: Steve Genewick

“This is an exciting lineup of both artists and engineers,” said Mix co-editor Tom Kenny. “All our ‘Breaking It Down’ sessions will be played back in Atmos, with the mix engineers right there, sharing insights, techniques, anecdotes and more. It’s going to be a good day!”

Each Breaking It Down session will begin with Dolby Atmos playback in 21fifteen Studios’ 13.1.10 Performance Stage, followed by a 20-minute, one-on-one discussion with the immersive mix engineer.

The Mix Panel Series serves as the foundation of the all-day event, which also includes sponsor demonstrations and listening sessions throughout the five-studio complex. The Keynote Conversation and expert panels will take place in the facility’s new 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage.

Industry sponsors, meanwhile, will occupy the studio spaces throughout the facility and provide technology demonstrations and listening sessions featuring top engineers, artists and producers.

For more information and to register for the event, please visit the Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II website.

For Sponsorship Information, please contact Janis Crowley.