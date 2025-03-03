SSL and Kali Audio Return to Mix LA With Full-Blown Immersive Music Setup

SSL and Kali Audio return to Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, this week to demo a variety of immersive music mixing techniques with their equipment.

Santa Monica, CA (March 3, 2025)—SSL and Kali Audio will return this week to Studio 1 at 21fifteen Studios to set up a full 7.1.4 immersive audio control and monitoring system as part of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II, an all-day event to be held this Saturday, March 8, at Host Partner Universal Music Group’s Santa Monica, Calif., multi-studio recording facilities.

In Studio 1, SSL will demonstrate immersive mixing techniques on the S500 music console, feeding a dedicated, calibrated Kali Audio 7.1.4 Atmos speaker system. The System T range represents the only recording and mixing console with multiformat audio processing tools specifically built for mixing in both stereo and immersive formats. Onboard 9.1.6 SSL bus compression, multichannel SSL EQs, next-gen panning techniques and many more immersive audio tools complement enhanced DAW control in a manner not previously available to mixing professionals.

The Kali Audio 7.1.4 monitoring setup, tuned and calibrated to the Studio 1 space, will include SM5 monitors for LCR, surrounds and channels, with a WS6.2 subwoofer. Throughout the day, Kali will be playing back Dolby Atmos tracks recorded and monitored in Atmos live-in-the-studio through a custom mic array developed by Adrian Weidmann of Immersive Design Labs, with producing/engineering by Matt Wallace and Will Kennedy.

The event kicks off in the morning with a one-of-a-kind Keynote Conversation titled “Rebuilding the Mix,” featuring producer/engineers Greg Wells and Bob Clearmountain, to be held in the host facility’s 13.1.10 Dolby Atmos Performance Stage, followed by a full day of expert panels and presentations.

Simultaneously, attendees will have the opportunity to visit the facility’s multiple recording studios and lounges, where leading pro audio companies will demonstrate their most recent music production technologies.

Following the Keynote Conversation, attendees will have the opportunity to sit in on a series of Breaking It Down sessions, featuring top engineers discussing the immersive mixes for records by Ray Charles, Rapsody ft. Erykah Badu and Roy Ayers, before concluding the day with a special presentation titled “The Making of Let It Die Here,” featuring hitmaking artist/songwriter/producer Linda Perry and Grammy-winning mix engineer Dave Way.

Other sponsors of Mix LA: Immersive Music Production II include: Sony, PMC, Custom House by GC, Apogee, IK Multimedia, Focal, Barefoot Audio, Vintage King, Genelec, Advanced Systems Group, and nonzero\architecture, with more to be announced.

Please visit the event website for more details and to register.

For sponsorship information, please contact Janis Crowley.