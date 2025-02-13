New Jersey Post House Outfits Immersive Mix Room

New Jersey (February 13, 2025)—Full-service post house Phiphen Studios has outfitted its Dolby Atmos mix room with a 7.1.4 speaker system from Genelec.

“We’re proud to be one of the few post-production facilities in New Jersey offering a full range of services,” says Aldey Sanchez, managing director of Phiphen Studios. “From dailies and archival to VFX to sound to color and finishing and mastering, we do it all. Adding Genelec monitors to our Atmos mix room ensures that we can meet the growing demand for premium audio services.”

Located in northern New Jersey, not far from New York City, Phiphen Studios serves as a turnkey production hub. The sprawling 10,000-square-foot facility includes a 25-seat 4K grading theater, color suites, offline edit rooms and more. Since its official launch in 2022, Phiphen Studios has completed a variety of projects, all shot within New Jersey, showcasing the state’s booming production scene. Notable projects include Sean Penn and Dakota Johnson’s film Daddio and the upcoming feature Y2K.

The decision to incorporate Genelec 8330A Smart Active Monitors into the facility’s Atmos room was made with an eye to the future. “As the industry evolves, more projects are requesting Dolby Atmos capabilities,” Sanchez explains. “Genelec was a natural choice for us because of their form factor, quality and reputation in the industry. Immersive experts came in to calibrate the system, and they were impressed with the setup.”

When it came to the design and installation of the Atmos system, Phiphen Studios worked closely with Skyline Finishing (previously Final Frame), a renowned sound facility, to configure the room. “They served as consultants, helping us make the most of the space we had available, and we’re extremely happy with the results,” says Sanchez.