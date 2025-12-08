TNDV Produces Its First Live-to-Air Project Outside the U.S.

TNDV recently headed south of the border with a REMI flypack and camera jib for the company’s first live-to-air project outside the U.S.

Nashville, TN (December 8, 2025)—TNDV, a division of Live Media Group, recently headed south of the border with a REMI flypack and camera jib for the company’s first live-to-air project outside the U.S.

TNDV managed content acquisition and live set audio for the streaming broadcasts for all three days of the 2025 Zane Grey Championship Playoffs, a sport fishing tournament streamed live on ESPN+. The company delivered live, three-hour program feeds to the TCL REMI broadcast facility located at The Plex production facility in Fort Worth, TX, leveraging SRT connectivity for signal transport.

TNDV’s custom flypack kit included Sennheiser MD46 handheld mics and HMD 27 headsets for talent audio, together with cameras for video capture and SRT transport encoders. Commentators on the live set used personal Studio Technologies Model 214A announcer’s consoles, a Dante-enabled audio product, making for a departure from TNDV’s previous work with the TCL REMI team, which typically handles commentary locally.

“TCL’s usual strategy of producing commentary in-house removes all video and audio delay concerns,” says Rob Devlin, president, TNDV. “The commentators for this event would often talk about what they were seeing on TV, and they needed to hear themselves in real-time rather than on a two-second delay from flowing to the control room and back. The announcer’s consoles removed those distractions, and since we provided our own audio feed, we used them to manage each commentator’s mix.”

While the live set was staged in an open-air plaza by the action, TNDV had to get creative elsewhere. Devlin, the sole TNDV technician onsite, transformed a hotel conference room into a temporary control room that was almost precisely 300 feet from key acquisition and production points, keeping home runs for all cables within the distance threshold.

The project was a prime example of positioning the flypack as an economical choice, Devlin says, so TNDV restructured an existing flypack to meet size and weight parameters, and TSA and FAA air shipping requirements. “It’s a 20-hour drive from San Diego to Baja California, and there are desert roads all along that route. The fuel savings alone made sense, but the expense of sending a full truck crew for a modest-sized production didn’t equate.”