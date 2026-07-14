Emmy-Winning Composer Launches First Plug-In, Anise Glide Reverb

New York, NY (July 14, 2026)—Founded by Emmy-winning producer/composer Adi Rotem (Apple TV+’s Tehran), Audio Spices is launching its first plug-in, Anise Glide Reverb—a specialized reverb where its tail glides in pitch as it evolves.

Typically, a traditional shimmer reverb adds a fixed octave sheen, but Anise starts at unison and glides continuously toward a target pitch, so notes and chords bloom up or down over the length of the tail.

Users can adjust the plug-in’s target anywhere between -12 and +12 semitones, with continuous fine tuning. Providing flexibility for use, Anise’s glide time can range from 30 ms up to 10 seconds, and users can make the most of four different glide curves to best suit their needs Linear, Exponential Up, Exponential Down and S-Curve. There’s also Hall and Plate reverb modes with decay times from 0.4 to 10 seconds.

A built-in transient detection retriggers the glide on each new note, with an adjustable sensitivity control. Other controls include Tone control, which darkens or brightens the tail, and dry/wet mix. In addition, there’s a full set of factory presets to explore as well.

Anise Glide Reverb is launching with an introductory price of $39 USD (regular price $59), and a free 7-day trial is available. Supported formats include AU, VST3 and AAX on macOS (10.13 and up, Universal 2 for Intel and Apple Silicon), and VST3 and AAX on Windows.