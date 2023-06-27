Vaudeville Immerses Itself in Culver City

Vaudeville Sound Group has opened a new facility in Culver City, CA, adding to its roster of facilties in the U.K., U.S. and Canada

Culver City, CA (June 27, 2023)—Vaudeville Sound Group has opened a new facility in Culver City, CA, adding to its roster of facilities in the U.K., U.S. and Canada that support clients in film, TV and digital projects with an emphasis on immersive audio.

The new Culver, CA facility provides the capability to conduct immersive audio mixes for everything from episodic to commercial work to podcasts, video games and AR and VR projects. The 3,000-square-foot studio space incorporates four rooms: a master control mixing and mastering space with Dolby Atmos capabilities a sweetening room and two insert studios for ADR, voice-over and podcasting.

The natural light space, with a rear deck view of the Culver Stairs, is accompanied by a commodious common area and production space, which is intended for a variety of events, including a regular series of immersive audio salons, as well as live recording and other industry gatherings for the burgeoning Culver City creative community.

Annabelle Dunbar-Whittaker will act as executive producer for Vaudeville Culver City.

According to Mirko Vogel, managing partner and head of immersive development Vaudeville Sound Canada, “We have witnessed an explosion of talent pouring into Culver City in the past five years, and this has occurred as major industry players—including Apple TV and Amazon Studios—have opened large facilities within walking distance of our new studio. When we launched our immersive audio division last year, we knew that Culver City would be a major part of our overall expansion, and this build-out has only increased our appetite for work in this amazing town.”

Vaudeville Sound established a new department in 2020 that is focused entirely on developing and producing immersive audio. The company says that it has pioneered the use of enhanced ambisonics and native 3D audio for TV and film and has broadened its capabilities for the creation, capture and design of natural and hyper-realistic 3D sounds and for creating synthetic audio for a diverse client base. Key recent clients in the immersive audio space include Shutterstock, for which Vaudeville created the world’s largest immersive audio catalog, with more than 60,000 assets. Vaudeville also recently completed the full Atmos sound design, mix and master for Jamie Oliver’s Billy and the Giant Adventure, the industry’s first-ever Dolby Atmos audiobook for Penguin Random House.

Vaudeville has maintained a studio in Burbank, CA for several years, which caters more to its line-up of film and TV clients, including Netflix, Hulu and Warner Bros. Discovery, among others.