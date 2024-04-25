Vaudeville Sound Launches Foley Department

Vancouver, BC, Canada (April 25, 2024)—Vaudeville Sound, which has facilities in London and Los Angeles, has launched a Foley department and unveiled a new Foley stage at Vaudeville Sound Vancouver.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new Foley department, marking a significant milestone in our journey to offer ambitious, bespoke sound design for our customers and collaborators,” says Luke Hatfield, group head of sound at Vaudeville Sound. “With the introduction of this cutting-edge Foley stage and our highly skilled Foley team, we are excited to bring a new level of realism and creativity to our projects across our slate from linear content, interactive and immersive applications.”

Vaudeville’s Foley work for immersive projects includes the recently announced mixed reality (MR) game Starship Home and the virtual reality (VR) game Fight Flight. In addition to the reality-modeled sound design, Vaudeville’s Foley department also delivered the 3D Foley for the creative launch of the Alliance for Open Media’s Immersive Audio Models and Formats (IAMF) specification with Google and Samsung at CES 2024. The company also leaned extensively on its Foley department when it built the world’s largest immersive audio library, for Shutterstock, in 2023, which encompasses more than 60,000 sound files.

“Foley is an essential element in immersive audio, enhancing the perceptual characteristics of in-scene action, and directing the listener in a more naturalistic manner,” says Mirko Vogel, managing partner and head of the immersive audio division for Vaudeville. “Our new department has already pioneered new resonance and reflection capture techniques for Foley in immersive applications and continues to help us push the boundaries of realism and immersive storytelling.