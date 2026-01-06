John Paul Jones’ Studio Gear Heads to Auction

Led Zeppelin bassist/producer John Paul Jones is cleaning out his studio and sending dozens of outboard units, amplifiers, speakers and more to auction.

Derbyshire, UK (January 6, 2026)—Led Zeppelin bassist/producer John Paul Jones is cleaning out his studio and sending dozens of outboard units, amplifiers, speakers and more to auction this month at Soundgas.com.

While best known for his work in classic rock staple Led Zeppelin, Jones has an extensive resume as a producer, having captured key tracks by The Mission UK, Butthole Surfers, Heart, Ben E. King and others, and participated in efforts like Them Crooked Vultures with Dave Grohl and Josh Homme.

“We’ve already sold some of the studio rack gear, but forthcoming auctions will feature synths and keyboards, as well as some bigger items such as Altec speakers, an EMT140 plate and more,” said Tony Miln, Head Gear Head at Soundgas. Most of the offered equipment was purchased by Jones brand-new, making him its sole owner; that said, none of the items are specifically Led Zeppelin-related and are solely from Jones’ own private studio.

Among the highlights offered are a Guild Thunderbass Amp, carrying an auction estimate of £1,200 – 1,400. The auction listing tantalizingly notes, “Used with Them Crooked Vultures and left at Dave Grohl’s house. Apparently, someone borrowed it and when it was returned to JPJ, the speakers were blown—we will test and check and report back.”

Other intriguing offerings include a WEM Copycat IC400 Tape Echo Delay unit; a number of drum machines, including a Roland TR-707 Rhythm Composer; a set of Simmons SDS V electronic drums with the unusually low serial number of 7; a TL Audio Ivory 5001 Quad Valve Preamp; a Survival Projects Stereo Panner; numerous dbx and Klark-Teknik units; some classic Yamaha NS-10M and AuraTone Cube studio monitors; and more.

The timed auctions are appearing on Soundgas.com at regular intervals through January 18, 2026, with a mix of biddable and ‘Buy It Now’ items.