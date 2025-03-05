DJ / Producer Paul Oakenfold’s Gear Goes to Auction

Los Angeles, CA (March 5, 2025)—Equipment, album awards, rare acetates and more will hit the auction block later this month when producer/musician/DJ Paul Oakenfold puts more than 150 lots up for sale at Julien’s Auctions with Paul Oakenfold: Ready, Steady, Bid on March 28, 2025.

As a cornerstone of the dance music scene, Oakenfold has toured as an opening act for U2 and Madonna; played sets at Stonehenge, Mount Everest’s basecamp, The Great Wall of China and atop Patagonia; produced albums such as Happy Mondays’ Pills ‘n’ Thrills and Bellyaches; signed DJ Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince and Salt-n-Pepa to their first UK record deals; and more. Best known for his dance mixes of other artists’ singles—among them The Rolling Stones, The Cure, Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Duran Duran, Moby and others—his 1992 “Perfecto Remix” of U2’s “Even Better Than the Real Thing” charted higher than the original song. Oakenfold was also the first DJ to play the Glastonbury main stage in 1999, moving the feet of 90,000 people.

All that history can lead to an accumulation of memorabilia and equipment, and clearly Oakenfold is cleaning out the closet with this auction. While there’s dozens of event posters, sports jerseys and the like to bid upon, gearheads will want to check out some of the hardware up for grabs.

The highlight for many will be the custom DJ booth he used on tour with Moby in 2001, outfitted with three Technics SL-1200M3D direct drive turntables, a pair of Pioneer CDJ-700S Compact Disc players, a Stanton DJF-1 Professional Filter, three Vestax GFE-1 6-band graphic frequency eliminators, a pair of Sony MDR-V600 headphones, and Rane MP2016 Rotary Mixer and XP2016 External Processor modules. The booth includes its flight case, extensive cabling and more, and carries an auction estimate of $20,000-$40,000.

For many audio folks, an item of note will be “Blue “Midi” Road Case and Rackmount Gear”—a case outfitted with an Emagic AMT8 midi interface, a Motu 828 PC or Mac Firewire audio interface, a Neutrik 24 channel patch bay with cables, two AKAI DR16 Pro 16 track hard disk recorders, and hard drive bays, being sold with an estimate of $800-$1,200.

Another auction of rackmount items is “Roadcase with Rack Mount Gear From Line 6, Akai, and tc electronic.” Part of Oakenfold’s touring setup in the 2000s, the rack houses an Akai MFC42 Analog Filter Module and Z8 Professional Hardware Sampler; Line 6 Filter Pro, Echo Pro and Mod Pro; and a tc electronic M One XL and D Two Rhythmic Delay, along with cabling, power strips and related items. The rack and units have an estimate of $1,500-$2,000.

Say you just wanted those Vestax GFE-1s from the DJ booth; well, he’s also auctioning three of them (each autographed, too) with an estimate of $500-$700. A similarly sized signed and used Numark DM1002X stereo mixer will also hit the block with an estimate of $400-$600. Meanwhile, a Tascam DA-20 MK II in Studio Rack has an estimate of $200-$400, and a set of autographed Mackie HR 626 monitors with a HRS 150 subwoofer and Auralex Stands will also hit the auction block with an estimate of $400-$600. There’s plenty more gear on offer like DJ rigs, Alto speakers, road cases full of whatnot, guitars, boomboxes, keyboards, prints, and some truly ragged, stage-used Sony MDR-V6000 headphones.

And if none of that quite grabs you, there’s also a signed Hunter S. Thompson book with an astoundingly profane fax from its author. The auction will be held March 28 in person in Los Angeles and online at Juliensauctions.com.