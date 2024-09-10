Christine McVie’s Audio Gear Heads to Auction

Ear monitors, Leslie cabinets, road cases and other pro-audio gear belonging to the late Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac will go to auction next months

Nashville, TN (September 6, 2024)—The late Christine McVie’s music is known around the world, and now more than 650 auction lots of her belongings, including personal audio gear, will go up for bid next month.

Taking place in Nashville October 16-17, the ‘Property From The Life and Career of Christine McVie’ auction will be held at Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville, and online at juliensauctions.com. All of the proceeds of the auction will benefit MusiCares and other charities.

As a key member of Fleetwood Mac, McVie wrote and sang classic tracks like “Don’t Stop,” “Everywhere,” “You Make Loving Fun” and “Little Lies,” and the auction lots reflect the success that came with them, as seemingly countless awards will hit the auction block. Also being shared with the world will be clothing, memorabilia, paintings, jewelry, furniture, various keepsakes, and even McVie’s backstage passes used when the band reunited to perform at the 1992 Bill Clinton presidential inauguration gala.

For audio pros, however, the most intriguing items may well be the tour-related lots. Going up for bid separately will be two stage-used Leslie rotary speaker cabinets; estimates for each range from $2,000-$4,000).

Also of note will be a black road case (estimate $600-$800) that was part of McVie’s keyboard rig onstage. The description notes, “The flight case is loaded with a Furman M-8Lx power conditioner, a Tascam LM8ST Rackmount Stereo Line Mixer with mic input and headphone out and 8 channels, a second backup Tascam LM8ST on a pull-out drawer, and a patch bay at the bottom for routing XLR signals from different components of Christine’s stage rig. Pairs of inputs are labeled CP4(1) L and R, Kronos 1-4, Motif L and R, Organ 1 and 2, CP4 (2) L and R, John (McVie) Speaker, Venti, Chris Phones, Brett Phones (for Brett Tuggle), B3 L and R, Chris Vox, and B3 Low.”

There’s also two separate, presumably empty road cases up for bid (estimates ranging between $400-$600), and McVie’s own custom-molded Future Sonics in-ear monitors, which are expected to go for $600-800.

As might be expected, a variety of keyboards that will hit the block, all previously owned and played by McVie, including her stage-used Yamaha CP4 keyboard and Hammond XK-5 Heritage Series Organ, as well as a Yamaha PSR-E433 and a Yamaha Clarinova CLP-470PE Digital Piano, all with estimates ranging from $1,500 to $8,000.

While rock n’ roll ephemera on the auction block has a long history, it’s a comparatively recent phenomenon for pro-audio gear to be included in such auctions, as Mix noted in an exploration of the trend a few months ago.