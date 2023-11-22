Mix’s 2023 Black Friday Pro Audio Deal Round-Up

It's that time again -- Black Friday -- and here's a slew of deals on pro-audio gear and software that we've heard about.

New York, NY (November 22, 2023)—It’s that time once again: Black Friday, when all that gear you’ve been craving all year goes on sale. Here’s a bunch of deals we’ve heard about, and surely there’s plenty more out there that were announced after press time.

To be very clear about it, Mix does not get a fee for listing anything here, and we’ve listed it all alphabetically to keep things fair. Naturally, go visit your favorite reputable pro-audio retailers for their own deals, and use common sense if you find an unfathomably low price at a website you’ve never heard of before.

Lastly, if you’re looking to find all the best bargains on consumer electronics (laptops, appliances, smartwatches, TVs, vacuums and the like), you should absolutely go visit our fellow FUTURE site TechRadar, which has tracked them all on its mind-blowingly comprehensive TechRadar Black Friday Deals page.

ANTARES: Get an Auto-Tune Unlimited yearly subscription for 50% off this week.

AUSTRIAN AUDIO: The mic maker’s flagship OC818 Black Dual Set Plus microphone bundle is $1,000 off.

CABLE GUYS: Their ShaperBox3 plug-in for sound design and mixing is $89 this week.

CLEAR TUNE MONITORS: Eight different makes of the company’s pro custom in-ear monitors are on sale for 20% off (plus you get a free spare cable).

DAS KEYBOARD: Through November 28, 2023, specialist computer keyboard company Das Keyboard has 20% off on its various mechanical metal keyboards which sport high-end switches and intriguing features. If you visit them, make sure to scroll to the bottom and click “Destroy This Site”—it turns their website into a game of Asteroids.

FIEDLER AUDIO: The German reverb pros will kick off Black Friday and Cyber Week sales on all Fiedler Audio Plug-ins, bundles and Dolby Atmos tools on November 23, 2023.

FOCUSRITE: Focusrite has a Black Friday sale across its Scarlett (3rd Gen) and Vocaster audio interfaces, with discounts reaching up to 40%. This extends to the company’s ‘refurbished range’ as well. The sale runs through December 20, 2023.

HIT N’ MIX: Both the new RipX DAW and RipX DAW Pro, along with all available upgrades, are 30% off through December 7, 2023.

IK MULTIMEDIA: IK’s Total Studio 4 Max music production bundle features 170 products, over 640 GB of sounds and 507 FX, and is on sale for up to 56% off at the company store through November 30, 2023.

IZOTOPE: The venerable plug-in company has up to 90% off on new production bundles; 85% off on some effects; up to 75% on certain reverbs and metering; up to 50% on a variety of RX audio repair software; and plenty more.

KEF: Studio monitor/audiophile speaker manufacturer KEF has a bunch of its loudspeakers on sale through December 31, 2023.

MASSENBURG DESIGNWORKS: Massenburg DesignWorks has taken 25% off its MDWEQ6 parametric equalizer plug-in and a new package of the MDWEQ6-Native+ and MDWDRC2-Native plug-ins for Pro Tools AAX Native, VST3 and AU DAW formats. The sale runs through December 17, 2023.

MIXED IN KEY: Use code BLACKFRIDAY23 to get up to 50% off on Pilot Plug-ins, Mixed In Key 10, Captain Plug-ins and more.

MIXLAND: Mixland has a store-wide 60% off sale on its plug-ins through the end of November, 2023.

MUSIK HACK: The company’s Master Plan plug-in, which aims to provide a high-end mastering workflow, is 50% off with the use of code BLACK50 through December 2, 2023.

MUSIVERSAL: Through December 5, 2023, Musiversal has its Orchestra Packs, created with the Czech National Symphony Orchestra, on sale for up to 35% off.

NANUK CASES: The protective hard case manufacturer has codes for 15% off all orders (blackfridayvip15), 25% off orders over $100 (blackfridayvip25) and 35% off orders over $300 (blackfridayvip35).

NATIVE INSTRUMENTS: There’s a bunch of offers at the NI site, including Komplete software suites and a passel of instruments, effects, and sound packs, all marked 50% off.

NEURAL DSP: All Neural DSP guitar plug-ins, created with Mateus Asato, Tom Morello, John Petrucci, and Rabea Massaad, and more are 50% off, except for the Asato one, which is 30% off.

ORCHESTRAL TOOLS: The sample library developer has its flagship Berlin Series orchestra collections and bundles available at 50% through December 3, 2023.

OV1.RECORDS PLUG-INS: Ov1.Records’s Plutonium and PlutoniumXtra psychoacoustic processor plug-ins are on sale for 40% off with the code PLUTONIUM40 through December 15, 2023.

PLUG-IN ALLIANCE: Plug-ins are on sale at $29.99 (with a few notable exceptions), plus there’s a variety of bundles and so on.

POSITIVE GRID: There’s a wide-ranging sale on the company’s guitar amps, hardware and software at its site.

PULSAR AUDIO: The plug-in company has its emulations of analog hardware, like compressors and EQs, on sale for up to 70% off through November 24, 2023.

SHURE: There’s a multitude of good deals on pro-level mics, headphones and ear buds, as well as content creator gear, cool bundles, merch and more.

SOLID STATE LOGIC / SLATE DIGITAL: Get a subscription to both brands’ plug-ins (100-plus in all) for the price of one subscription ($14.99) with the ‘complete access’ joint subscription, and you can keep that rate indefinitely if you sign up before November 28, 2023.

SOUND PARTICLES: The plug-in manufacturer has 14 offerings at 50% off, including its SkyDust 3D Spatial Synthesizer, AudioMatrix Channel Routing Plug and Density Grandular Voice Doubler, all through November 26, 2023.

ULTIMATE EARS: On the consumer side of UE, there’s a sale on various portable Bluetooth speakers and earbuds.

UNIVERSAL AUDIO: UA is deep in the middle of its 12 Days of UAD plug-in sale, with waaaay too many plugs discounted for us to mention them all here. The sale ends November 24, 2023.

WAVES: You can load up on Waves plug-ins at their online store this week, as they have Black Friday deals of 3 plug-ins for $49.99 or 6 plug-ins for $99.99—with a few notable exceptions.

YAMAHA: There’s deals to be had on various Yamaha headphones, sound bars and content creator mixers.