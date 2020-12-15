Andrew Watt Primed for Grammy Walk

He's on fire and he's up for Producer of the Year and a part of two albums vying for Album of the Year.

Andrew Watt better have his red carpet outfit picked out, as whether it’s virtual or in-person, the chart-topping producer/songwriter could be called on more than once at the 63rd Grammy Awards in late January.

Watt has been nominated for Producer, Non-Classical for his work on albums from Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus, 5 Seconds of Summer, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and, most notably, Ozzy Osbourne. Watt is also in the running for Album of the Year for his work on Lips’ Future Nostalgia and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding, as well as for Best Pop Vocal Album for the former.

“I watched the Grammys like every other musician kid, and I dreamed of getting a nomination and being part of that show,” says Watt from his basement studio in his Beverly Hills home. “I’ve never been more thankful for something. I can’t believe it’s real. Being admired by your peers and by veterans of the industry is something to be incredibly proud of and humbled by.”

Watt’s nominations are particularly unique in that not only is he involved with two contenders for Album of the Year, but he is also up against Dave Cobb for Producer of the Year. Cobb produced the self-titled 2014 album of Watt’s defunct rock band, California Breed.

“[Dave Cobb] taught me how to produce,” says Watt. “He’s my brother. I love the guy. I talk to him all the time. We both got nominated at the same time. It’s a very beautiful, serendipitous, special thing.”