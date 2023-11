Grammy Engineering and Production Nominations Announced

The Recording Academy has announced its nominations for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers, remixers and record producers.

Los Angeles, CA (November 10, 2023)—The Recording Academy has announced its nominations for the 66th Annual Grammy Awards, including those categories honoring recording and mastering engineers, mixers, remixers and record producers.

Two audio engineering pros are on the list of those with the most nominations this year. SZA tops the list with nine nominations, followed by mixer Serban Ghenea, Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét with seven each. Producer, engineer and songwriter Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift each picked up six nominations. The full list is available here.

The 2024 Grammys ceremony is set to air live Sunday, February 4, 2024 from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on CBS and Paramount+.

This year’s engineering and production nominees are:

RECORD OF THE YEAR

Worship

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Pete Nappi & Tenroc, producers; Serban Ghenea & Pete Nappi, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

Not Strong Enough

boygenius

boygenius & Catherine Marks, producers; Owen Lantz, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers/mixers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer

Flowers

Miley Cyrus

Kid Harpoon & Tyler Johnson, producers; Michael Pollack, Brian Rajaratnam & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers/mixers; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer

What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture Barbie]

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish & Finneas, producers; Billie Eilish, Rob Kinelski & Finneas, engineers/mixers; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

On My Mama

Victoria Monét

Deputy, Dernst Emile II & Jeff Gitelman, producers; Patrizio Pigliapoco & Todd Robinson, engineers/mixers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer

Vampire

Olivia Rodrigo

Dan Nigro, producer; Serban Ghenea, Michael Harris, Chris Kasych, Daniel Nigro & Dan Viafore, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Anti-Hero

Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Serban Ghenea, Laura Sisk & Lorenzo Wolff, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Kill Bill

SZA

Rob Bisel & Carter Lang, producers; Rob Bisel, engineer/mixer; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

World Music Radio

Jon Batiste

Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Nick Cooper, Pete Nappi & Tenroc, producers; Jon Batiste, Pete Nappi, Kaleb Rollins, Laura Sisk & Marc Whitmore, engineers/mixers; Jon Batiste, Jon Bellion, Jason Cornet & Pete Nappi, songwriters; Chris Gehringer, mastering engineer

the record

boygenius

boygenius & Catherine Marks, producers; Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers/mixers; Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers & Lucy Dacus, songwriters; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer

Endless Summer Vacation

Miley Cyrus

Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson & Mike Will Made-It, producers; Pièce Eatah, Craig Frank, Paul David Hager, Stacy Jones, Brian Rajaratnam & Mark “Spike” Stent, engineers/mixers; Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, Thomas Hull, Tyler Johnson, Michael Len Williams II & Michael Pollack, songwriters; Joe LaPorta, mastering engineer

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Lana Del Rey

Jack Antonoff, Zach Dawes, Lana Del Rey & Drew Erickson, producers; Jack Antonoff, Michael Harris, Dean Reid & Laura Sisk, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Mike Hermosa, songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer

The Age of Pleasure

Janelle Monáe

Sensei Bueno, Nate “Rocket” Wonder & Nana Kwabena, producers; Mick Guzauski, Nate “Rocket” Wonder, Jayda Love, Janelle Monáe & Yáng Tan, engineers/mixers; Jarrett Goodly, Nathaniel Irvin III, Janelle Monáe Robinson & Nana Kwabena Tuffuor, songwriters; Dave Kutch, mastering engineer

Guts

Olivia Rodrigo

Daniel Nigro, producer; Serban Ghenea, Sterling Laws, Mitch McCarthy, Daniel Nigro, Dave Schiffman, Mark “Spike” Stent, Sam Stewart & Dan Viafore, engineers/mixers; Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

Midnights

Taylor Swift

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, producers; Jack Antonoff, Zem Audu, Serban Ghenea, David Hart, Mikey Freedom Hart, Sean Hutchinson, Ken Lewis, Michael Riddleberger, Laura Sisk & Evan Smith, engineers/mixers; Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer

SOS

SZA

Rob Bisel, ThankGod4Cody & Carter Lang, producers; Rob Bisel, engineer/mixer; Rob Bisel, Cody Fayne, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters; Dale Becker, mastering engineer

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, NON-CLASSICAL

Jack Antonoff

Being Funny In A Foreign Language (The 1975) (A)

Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd (Lana Del Rey) (A)

Midnights (Taylor Swift) (A)

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

JAGUAR II (Victoria Monét) (A)

Hit-Boy

Bus Stop (Don Toliver Featuring Brent Faiyaz) (T)

Just Face It (Dreamville With Blxst) (T)

Kings Disease III (Nas) (A)

Magic 3 (Nas) (A)

Magic 2 (Nas) (A)

Slipping Into Darkness (Hit-Boy & The Alchemist) (S)

Surf Or Drown Vol. 1 (Hit-Boy) (A)

Surf Or Drown Vol. 2 (Hit-Boy) (A)

Victims & Villains (Musiq Soulchild & Hit-Boy) (A)

Metro Boomin

Am I Dreaming (Metro Boomin Featuring Roisee & A$AP Rocky) (S)

Calling (Metro Boomin Featuring NAV, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Swae Lee) (S)

Creepin’ (Metro Boomin Featuring 21 Savage & The Weeknd) (S)

More M’s (Drake & 21 Savage) (S)

Oh U Went (Young Thug Featuring Drake) (S)

Superhero (Heroes & Villains) (Metro Boomin, Future & Chris Brown) (S)

Til Further Notice (Travis Scott Featuring James Blake & 21 Savage) (S)

Trance (Metro Boomin Featuring Travis Scott & Young Thug) (S)

War Bout It (Lil Durk Featuring 21 Savage) (S)

Daniel Nigro

Casual (Chappell Roan) (S)

Divide (Dermot Kennedy) (S)

Guts (Olivia Rodrigo) (A)

Hot To Go! (Chappell Roan) (S)

Kaleidoscope (Chappell Roan) (S)

Red Wine Supernova (Chappell Roan) (S)

Welcome To My Island (Caroline Polachek) (S)

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RECORDING

Blackbox Life Recorder 21F

Aphex Twin

Richard D James, producer; Richard D James, mixer

Loading

James Blake

James Blake & Dom Maker, producers; James Blake, mixer

Higher Than Ever Before

Disclosure

Cirkut, Guy Lawrence & Howard Lawrence, producers; Guy Lawrence, mixer

Strong

Romy & Fred again..

Fred again.., Stuart Price & Romy, producers; Fred again.. & Stuart Price, mixers

Rumble

Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Fred again.. & Skrillex, producers; Skrillex, mixer

BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM

Kimberly Akimbo

John Clancy, David Stone & Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Parade

Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen & Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer & lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)

Shucked

Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally & Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Some Like It Hot

Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks & NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen & Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer & lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Annaleigh Ashford & Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail & Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer & lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)

BEST HISTORICAL ALBUM

Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Steve Berkowitz & Jeff Rosen, compilation producers; Steve Addabbo, Greg Calbi, Steve Fallone, Chris Shaw & Mark Wilder, mastering engineers (Bob Dylan)

The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Colin Hancock, Meagan Hennessey & Richard Martin, compilation producers; Richard Martin, mastering engineer; Richard Martin, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

Jeff Place & John Troutman, compilation producers; Randy LeRoy & Charlie Pilzer, mastering engineers; Mike Petillo & Charlie Pilzer, restoration engineers (Various Artists)

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Laurie Anderson, Don Fleming, Jason Stern, Matt Sulllivan & Hal Willner, compilation producers; John Baldwin, mastering engineer; John Baldwin, restoration engineer (Lou Reed)

Written In Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Robert Gordon, Deanie Parker, Cheryl Pawelski, Michele Smith & Mason Williams, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer; Michael Graves, restoration engineer (Various Artists)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, NON-CLASSICAL

Desire, I Want to Turn into You

Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)

History

Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)

JAGUAR II

John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)

Multitudes

Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)

the record

Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)

BEST REMIXED RECORDING

Alien Love Call

BADBADNOTGOOD, remixers (Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD Featuring Blood Orange)

New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Dom Dolla, remixer (Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)

Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, remixer (Lane 8)

Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Wet Leg, remixers (Depeche Mode)

Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Terry Hunter, remixer (Mariah Carey)

BEST IMMERSIVE AUDIO ALBUM

Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)

Blue Clear Sky

Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)

The Diary of Alicia Keys

George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)

God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Bear McCreary)

Silence Between Songs

Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)

BEST ENGINEERED ALBUM, CLASSICAL

The Blue Hour

Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)

Contemporary American Composers

David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Fandango

Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul – Symphony For Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

PRODUCER OF THE YEAR, CLASSICAL

David Frost

The American Project (Yuja Wang, Teddy Abrams, Louisville Orchestra) (A)

Arc II – Ravel, Brahms, Shostakovich (Orion Weiss) (A)

Blanchard: Champion (Yannick Nézet-Séguin, Latonia Moore, Ryan Speedo Green, Eric Owens, Stephanie Blythe, Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)

Contemporary American Composers (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra) (A)

The Guitar Player (Mattias Schulstad) (A)

Mysterium (Anne Akiko Meyers, Grant Gershon & Los Angeles Master Chorale) (A)

Verdi: Rigoletto (Daniele Rustioni, Piotr Beczala, Quinn Kelsey, Rosa Feola, Varduhi Abrahamyan, Andrea Mastroni, The Metropolitan Opera Chorus & Orchestra) (A)

Morten Lindberg

An Old Hall Ladymass (Catalina Vicens & Trio Mediæval) (A)

Thoresen: Lyden Av Arktis – La Terra Meravigliosa (Christian Kluxen & Arktisk Filharmoni) (A)

The Trondheim Concertos (Sigurd Imsen & Baroque Ensemble of the Trondheim Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Yggdrasil (Tove Ramlo-Ystad & Cantus) (A)

Dmitriy Lipay

Adès: Dante (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A) Fandango (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)

Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Philadelphia Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff: The Piano Concertos & Paganini Rhapsody (Yuja Wang, Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic) (A)

Walker: Lyric For Strings; Folksongs for Orchestra; Lilacs for Voice & Orchestra; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony (Asher Fisch & Seattle Symphony) (A)

Elaine Martone

Ascenso (Santiago Cañón-Valencia) (A)

Berg: Three Pieces from Lyric Suite; Strauss: Suite from Der Rosenkavalier (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Between Breaths (Third Coast Percussion) (A)

Difficult Grace (Seth Parker Woods) (A)

Man Up / Man Down (Constellation Men’s Ensemble) (A)

Prokofiev: Symphony No. 5 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff & Gershwin: Transcriptions by Earl Wild (John Wilson) (A)

Sirventés – Music from the Iranian Female Composers Association (Brian Thornton, Katherine Bormann, Alicia Koelz, Eleisha Nelson, Amahl Arulanadam & Nathan Petipas) (A)

Walker: Antifonys; Lilacs; Sinfonias Nos. 4 & 5 (Franz Welser-Möst & The Cleveland Orchestra) (A)

Brian Pidgeon

Fuchs: Orchestral Works, Vol. 1 (John Wilson & Sinfonia of London) (A)

Music For Strings (John Wilson & Sinfonia of London) (A)

Nielsen: Violin Concerto; Symphony No. 4 (James Ehnes, Edward Gardner & Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra) (A)

Pierre Sancan – A Musical Tribute (Jean-Efflam Bavouzet, Yan Pascal Tortelier & BBC Philharmonic) (A)

Poulenc: Orchestral Works (Bramwell Tovey & BBC Concert Orchestra) (A)

Rachmaninoff: Symphony No. 3; Voclaise; The Isle of the Dead (John Wilson & Sinfonia of London) (A)

Schubert: Symphonies, Vol. 3 (Edward Gardner & City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra) (A)

Shostakovich: Symphonies Nos. 12 & 15 (John Storgårds & BBC Philharmonic) (A)

Tchaikovsky: Orchestral Works (Alpesh Chauhan & BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra) (A)

BEST CLASSICAL COMPENDIUM

Fandango

Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Passion For Bach and Coltrane

Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers

Sardinia

Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers

Sculptures

Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers

Zodiac Suite

Aaron Diehl Trio & The Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers