CRAS Grads Shine at 66th Grammy Awards

Gilbert, AZ (April 8, 2024)—Graduates from the Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences racked up dozens of wins and nominations at the recent 66th Annual Grammy Awards show, the school has announced.

CRAS graduates worked on 30 Grammy award winners, announced during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards show, held recently at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. In total, CRAS grads worked on 125 Grammy-nominated albums and songs across 35 categories during the past year, and three of these grads were nominated for 11 Grammy Awards.

“This is incredible, and we could not be more proud of our graduates,” said Kirt Hamm, CRAS administrator. “We look forward to the Grammy Awards every year because there is always a list of our grads either nominated themselves or are a part of nominated songs, records, or albums, and this year is no different. Our CRAS representatives at this year’s GRAMMY Awards are a great inspiration to our soon-to-be grads that if they work hard and are resilient, they can achieve their dreams.”

Owen Lantz, an engineer, producer, and mixer based in Los Angeles and a 2019 CRAS graduate, had the honor of being included in three of boygenius’ six Grammy nominations for their project, the record: album of the year, record of the year, and best engineered album (non-classical).

“Having the opportunity to be a part of making the record and witnessing its journey since has truly been life-changing,” Lantz said. “As an engineer I’m so thankful for the inclusion by boygenius in this year’s nominations and festivities, not to mention the opportunity to help out on the project in the first place.”

Lantz added that the biggest skill CRAS taught him was how to visualize signal flow. “When you’re in larger sessions like these, you need to be quick on your feet. Being able to quickly visualize/label/route your room, and ensure that it flows with session changes, is essential. My biggest advice to CRAS students would be to take care of yourself, and don’t give up your integrity for anyone. Just be patient; it took years after the original sessions to see the recognition that the record gets now.”

